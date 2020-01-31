Search

Timberhill Bakery owners close business as Suffolk baker moves in

31 January, 2020 - 17:15
Timberhill Bakery, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Archant

The Timberhill Bakery in Norwich has been taken over by a rival independent business.

Timberhill Bakery. Mike Sweetman and Natalie Stringer. Picture: ANTONY KELLYTimberhill Bakery. Mike Sweetman and Natalie Stringer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

In September Mike Sweetman and partner Natalie Stringer, who own the Timberhill Bakery, announced they would be closing the café five days a week.

The pair made the decision to only open on Fridays and Saturdays so that they could work on a vegan cookbook.

Now Two Magpies has announced it is going to take over the site at 27-29 Timberhill.

MORE: Chocolate shop announces opening date after two-month delay

In a post on its Instagram page, the Suffolk-based baker said: "On February 1 we will receive the keys and will be opening on February 8.

"[This] is a site that branches us out of our coastal routes and into the big city, a challenge we are excited about. This café is a standalone site which will provide daily fresh sourdough bread, viennoiserie, cakes and a delicious lunch menu. All these will be made lovingly on site by our expert bakers, pastry and lunch chefs.

"Available every day is a constantly evolving selection of seasonal flavours both sweet and savoury. All of our products are available to eat in our bakery or take away."

Two Magpies was founded by home baker and founder Rebecca Bishop, who opened her first store in Southwold.

Since then she and her husband Steve Magnall have opened two other sites in Aldeburgh and Darsham, employing 45 people.

