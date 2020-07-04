Search

WATCH: Norfolk man’s videos of lockdown walks getting thousands of followers

PUBLISHED: 09:15 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 04 July 2020

Tim Lindon, 41, whose videos of walks in Great Yarmouth and Cromer have been getting hundreds of thousands of views. Picture: Courtesy of Tim Lindon.

Archant

A man who started making videos during lockdown of his walks along the coast has been getting hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

Tim Lindon, 41, who lives in Great Yarmouth, has said he is “quite surprised” his channel, called ‘Walk With Me’, has taken off, with almost 200,000 views so far.

Videos from 15 to 20 minutes long show Mr Lindon walking around Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft, Southwold, Cromer and Sheringham.

He said he started off the channel after being made redundant from a radio job in Lowestoft.

“I would go on walks and think about things, how people couldn’t come here at the moment,” he said.

“I thought it would be a good idea to film it so people can kind of come for a walk.”

Another inspiration was the BBC TV series ‘Coast’ - or what he had perceived as gaps in the show.

“I’d be watching it and think, ‘You missed that.’ They would miss out on a certain place and not go into detail,” he said.

The radio presenter and videographer moved to Great Yarmouth to be close to the sea.

“My favourite places to go on the coast are Winterton, I find it so unique with all the little thatched cottages,” he said.

“What’s really good is I’m almost an advocate for the tourist board.

“I did a video for Gorleston and I had so many people commenting that they didn’t even know the town existed.”

Mr Lindon said a lot of the comments on his videos are from people who have visited the coast on holidays.

“I know people like to see places they’ve got memories of, and millions of people have been to Great Yarmouth.

“The comments I get, so many people share their memories of what Great Yarmouth used to be like,” he said.

He has also filmed a walk on the history of Great Yarmouth including an amble around the remains of the town’s medieval wall.

“I’ve been here for twenty years, but for the first few years I didn’t know anything about the history,” he said.

“A lot of people come to Yarmouth, they see the seafront and the beach, and don’t know much about the history.”

He said that the walks have helped his look at the area “through a fresh pair of eyes”.

New videos are uploaded to his channel - which can be found here - every Friday.

