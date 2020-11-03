Thursford forced to postpone Enchanted Journey of Light show

George Cushing unpacks a reindeer for the Enchanted Journey of Light show coming to Thursford. The event is now being postponed because of lockdown.

Bosses at Norfolk’s Thursford Collection are having to refund tickets for their new Christmas show.

The new Enchanted Journey of Light show, which replaced the annual Christmas Spectacular because of Covid, was due to open at the attraction near Fakenham on November 19. But it is now being delayed until December 3 and the event is being extended by a week, now running up until January 10, 2021.

Thursford invested £300,000 into creating the event, not wanting to disappoint people after having to cancel its huge Christmas show which attracts more than 100,000 visitors, including from abroad.

They have so far sold 30,000 tickets for the light show, which includes a 1km journey inside, past lots of Christmas scenes then to a light show and then moving outside. Here, a walk has been created past several more scenes of jungle animals as well as a fantasy ice palace, all lit up.

Many of the items – including a life-sized rhino and giraffe – came from from China and only arrived last week because of delays in transit.People who’ve booked tickets up to, and including December 2 will get a full refund, which will reach their bank accounts in the next seven days, the venue has confirmed.

George Cushing, project and marketing manager, said: “We are all saddened by the government’s announcement of another lockdown, we can only imagine what an impact it could have on everyone’s wellbeing.

“So it is with deep regret that we are having to write to advise customers that the Enchanted Journey of Light will not be operating between November 19 and December 2 as originally planned.

“We will be issuing a refund straight away to all customers affected by this closure and this should reach their accounts within the next seven days. However, please re-book with us for another day. We are delighted to announce that we are extending our opening dates.”

He told customers: “We really do hope you are able to see this magical journey we have spent months preparing for you. It really is beautiful, and we can all do with a little escapism.”