Thurlow Nunn reopens showrooms after disinfecting all cars

The sales team at Thurlow Nunn Vauxhall in Norwich. Showrooms are now reopening. Pic: Archant library

Vauxhall dealership Thurlow Nunn is reopening its doors across Norfolk but with stringent new safety measures in place.

The firm, with showrooms in Norwich, Kings Lynn, Yarmouth and also in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire has implemented measures such as social distancing floor markers, perspex screens and face masks are available for staff.

Every vehicle has been regularly disinfected and desks are thoroughly cleaned after each customer. For the foreseeable future, machines serving refreshments will remain out of use.

Customers are still welcome to take a test drive. Vehicles will be fully disinfected before use or fitted with protective coverings, and the sales consultant will sit on the back seat wearing PPE.

People who have bought a new Vauxhall still have the option to collect in person but a video is available demonstrating the key features and paperwork which can be completed electronically.

Gary Osborn, regional director, said: “We are aiming to provide the personal service that people in East Anglia have come to expect from us and we want our customers’ experiences of the Vauxhall range to be as close to ‘normal’ as possible, while also taking the necessary steps to protect staff and members of the public alike.”

