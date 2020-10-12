Three hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owner Ivor Braka with artwork by Tom of Finland at the Gunton Arms, which has been named one of The Sunday Times best places to stay. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three hotels in Norfolk have been named among the best places to stay in Britain by The Sunday Times.

The Dabbling Duck manager Mark Dobby. It has been anmed as one of the best places to stay by The Sunday Times. Picture: Ian Burt The Dabbling Duck manager Mark Dobby. It has been anmed as one of the best places to stay by The Sunday Times. Picture: Ian Burt

Hotels in Great Massingham, Gunton and Burnham Market made the publication’s 80 top British hotels list.

The Gunton Arms was awarded the regional winner in the East of England and was praised for being “atmospheric.”

The reviewer said: “Part boozer, part restaurant and part art gallery, the Gunton doesn’t give you what you want. Instead, you get what [Ivor] Braka (owner) thinks you need.”

The Dabbling Duck, near King’s Lynn, also made the list and was described as being “in a pretty village as charming as its name suggests.”

It has five en-suite rooms, four of which overlook the village green, and the publication described the rooms as “with deep baths and homemade vodka, they’re hard to leave.”

The final Norfolk hotel on the prestigious list was No Twenty9, on the North Norfolk coast, which only opened rooms, named after famous such as Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando, last year.

The Sunday Times described the rooms as “light and airy” and said “in bingo parlance number 29 is rise and shine. After a night here, you will.”

