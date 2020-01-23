Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk - and you'll be surprised

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

The most viewed home for sale online over the past month was this four bedroom bungalow with a big surprise in store for buyers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

The bungalow in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000, might look like a standard home from the front but at the back it looks very different to what you might expect.

That's because it's been hugely extended with bi-folding doors opening across the entire width of the property.

As the seller shows, the space is big enough for a massive billiards table.

The property tops the list of the 10 houses people searched for most on Zoopla, which powers Homes24.

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla. The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla.

MORE: Toy maker's sales boost thanks to kids wanting to play 'good old-fashiomned board games'

It comes as the housing market is said to be enjoying a 'post-election bounce' with the average price for property in Norfolk being £268,196 in January 2020; a fall of 0.38% in the last three months but a rise of 1.2% since 12 months ago.

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

Flats in Norfolk sold for an average of £155,811 and terraced houses for £198,404.

Meanwhile, Rightmove showed prices increasing nationally by as much as 2.3% (adding £6,785 to the value of your home) which is the largest monthly rise it's recorded at this time of year.

It also recorded 1.3m buyer enquiries since the election, up 15% compared to same period a year ago and a 7.4% growth in the number of sales agreed, as early birds act quickly.

Here's the top most searched homes for sale on Zoopla over the past 30 days after St William's Way:

Jex Road; for sale for £150,000. Pic: Zoopla Jex Road; for sale for £150,000. Pic: Zoopla

Hunter Road; a three bedroom semi for £180,000

Yaxley Way, a two bedroom bungalow for £120,000

Sunnymeade guesthouse, Buxton, with 24 bedrooms for sale for £700,000

The Glebe, Hemsby, a two bedroom bungalow for £50,000

The Marrams, Hemsby; for sale for £40,000. Pic: Zoopla. The Marrams, Hemsby; for sale for £40,000. Pic: Zoopla.

Jex Road, a three bedroom terrace for £150,000

The Marrams, Hemsby; a two bedroom bungalow for £40,000

Stacy Road, a three bedroom terrace for offers over £190,000

Bridge Road, Yarmouth; a three bedroom terrace for £80,000

Bridge Road, Yarmouth; for sale for £80,000. Pic: Zoopla. Bridge Road, Yarmouth; for sale for £80,000. Pic: Zoopla.

Ampthill Street; a three bedroom terrace for £325,000

Stacy Road; for sale for offers over £190,000. Pic: Zoopla. Stacy Road; for sale for offers over £190,000. Pic: Zoopla.

You may also want to watch:

The Glebe, Hemsby; for sale for £50,000. Pic: Zoopla. The Glebe, Hemsby; for sale for £50,000. Pic: Zoopla.

Yaxley Way, a two bedroom bungalow for sale for £120,000. Pic: Zoopla Yaxley Way, a two bedroom bungalow for sale for £120,000. Pic: Zoopla

Sunnymeade, Buxton, for sale for £700,000. Pic: Zoopla Sunnymeade, Buxton, for sale for £700,000. Pic: Zoopla

Hunter Road, a three bedroom semi, for sale for £180,000. Pic: Zoopla. Hunter Road, a three bedroom semi, for sale for £180,000. Pic: Zoopla.