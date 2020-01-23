Search

Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk - and you'll be surprised

PUBLISHED: 10:40 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 23 January 2020

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

The most viewed home for sale online over the past month was this four bedroom bungalow with a big surprise in store for buyers.

The bungalow in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000, might look like a standard home from the front but at the back it looks very different to what you might expect.

That's because it's been hugely extended with bi-folding doors opening across the entire width of the property.

As the seller shows, the space is big enough for a massive billiards table.

The property tops the list of the 10 houses people searched for most on Zoopla, which powers Homes24.

It comes as the housing market is said to be enjoying a 'post-election bounce' with the average price for property in Norfolk being £268,196 in January 2020; a fall of 0.38% in the last three months but a rise of 1.2% since 12 months ago.

Flats in Norfolk sold for an average of £155,811 and terraced houses for £198,404.

Meanwhile, Rightmove showed prices increasing nationally by as much as 2.3% (adding £6,785 to the value of your home) which is the largest monthly rise it's recorded at this time of year.

It also recorded 1.3m buyer enquiries since the election, up 15% compared to same period a year ago and a 7.4% growth in the number of sales agreed, as early birds act quickly.

Here's the top most searched homes for sale on Zoopla over the past 30 days after St William's Way:

Hunter Road; a three bedroom semi for £180,000

Yaxley Way, a two bedroom bungalow for £120,000

Sunnymeade guesthouse, Buxton, with 24 bedrooms for sale for £700,000

The Glebe, Hemsby, a two bedroom bungalow for £50,000

Jex Road, a three bedroom terrace for £150,000

The Marrams, Hemsby; a two bedroom bungalow for £40,000

Stacy Road, a three bedroom terrace for offers over £190,000

Bridge Road, Yarmouth; a three bedroom terrace for £80,000

Ampthill Street; a three bedroom terrace for £325,000

