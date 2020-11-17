Staff member at city centre DIY shop tests positive for coronavirus

A DIY shop in Norwich has been forced to temporarily close after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

In an announcement on Facebook, Thorns, on Exchange Street, said the store would be shut from Monday (November 16) after a worker contracted Covid-19.

The post said the staff member worked in the office, and not on the shop floor, but as a precaution tests were being arranged for the team and the store was being deep-cleaned.

As a result, it warned customers that online orders will be temporarily delayed - although those affected will be contacted.

The post said: “A member of our staff has tested positive for coronavirus. They do not work on our shop floor but in our office, [and] as a precaution we would like to get our staff tested and our entire store deep cleaned.

“This means that from this evening our store is temporarily closed. We are hoping to closure of the store will be for a limited time but I’m sure you can appreciate the safety or our staff and customers is paramount.

“Therefore this means online orders will be temporarily delayed, and these customers will be contacted.

“Please keep watching our social media pages for updates.

“Thank you, The Thorns DIY Team.”

A spokesperson for Thorns said they did not want to comment further.