Norfolk venue named among Britain's top 20 pubs for winter

PUBLISHED: 13:34 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 16 November 2019

Norfolk pub has named among the best in the country for winter. Picture: The Lifeboat Inn

Archant

A Norfolk pub has made it onto a Times list of the UK's top 20 pubs for winter.

Sausage linguine, one of the dishes available at The Lifeboat Inn. Picture: Taz AliSausage linguine, one of the dishes available at The Lifeboat Inn. Picture: Taz Ali

The Lifeboat Inn at Thornham came in at No.13 on the list of places that offer 'blazing fires, great grub and cosy rooms'.

The Times highlights a 'pinch-penny slot' game that sits on the Lifeboat's oak-beamed bar, saying it is: "ideal on wet days, and more fun with every pint of ale you drink".

The story also praises the pub's proximity to salt marshes, the sea, and Burnham Market, and adds: "The pub, hidden behind a church, serves warming soups and stews in its dining room, and has 13 bedrooms with coastal views".

The Lifeboat, which is more than 500 years old, was also recently named on an EDP list of nine of the best coastal pubs in Norfolk.

The Lifeboat at Thornham. Picture: The LifeboatThe Lifeboat at Thornham. Picture: The Lifeboat

MORE: The Lifeboat Inn, Thornham, restaurant review: 'A pleasant evening in a friendly pub'.

