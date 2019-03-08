Search

Jobs lost and holidays ruined as Thomas Cook falls into liquidation

PUBLISHED: 06:47 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 06:47 23 September 2019

A Thomas Cook plane taking off Picture: TIM GOODE/PA WIRE

A Thomas Cook plane taking off Picture: TIM GOODE/PA WIRE

Thousands of jobs are to be lost and the holidays of even more thrown into disarray as tour company Thomas Cook has confirmed it has fallen into liquidation.

Thomas Cook in NorwichThomas Cook in Norwich

It has today been confirmed the holiday firm had fallen short in a last-ditch rescue deal, leaving an estimated 150,000 Britons abroad awaiting repatriation, PA reports.

The company was unable to secure the extra £200m needed to keep it afloat following a full day of tals with the major shareholder and creditors on Sunday,

Richard Moriarty, the chief executive of the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said the government had asked his organisation to launch "the UK's largest ever peacetime repatriation".

In a statement, the CAA said: "Thomas Cook Group, including the UK tour operator and airline, has ceased trading with immediate effect.

"All Thomas Cook bookings, including flights and holidays, have now been cancelled."

Thomas Cook's chief executive Peter Fankhauser said his company had "worked exhaustively" to salvage a rescue package.

He said: "Although a deal had been largely agreed, an additional facility requested in the last few days of negotiations presented a challenge that ultimately proved insurmountable,"

"It is a matter of profound regret to me and the rest of the board that we were not successful.

"I would like to apologise to our millions of customers, and thousands of employees, suppliers and partners who have supported us for many years.

"This marks a deeply sad day for the company which pioneered package holidays and made travel possible for millions of people around the world."

Have you been affected by the collapse? Contact david.hannant@archant.co.uk

