Mum-of-three tells how her holiday to the sun is ruined after the Thomas Cook collapse

Lisa Brewster and husband Stuart. Lisa's break to Turkey was cancelled. Pic: Lisa Brewster

A Norwich mum supposed to be jetting out to Turkey tomorrow on a trip she'd saved up all year for told how her holiday has been scrapped.

Lisa Brewster, a mum of three whose holiday has been cancelled. Pic: Lisa Brewster Lisa Brewster, a mum of three whose holiday has been cancelled. Pic: Lisa Brewster

It is one of several tales of woe from people who've saved hard for a break only to find they won't be going. But despite the upset, those affected said their hearts went out to employees of the 178-year-old tour operator who had lost their jobs.

Today Thomas Cook branches including on London Street, Norwich, were closed after the 2am collapse of the firm after it failed to find the £200m funding to stop it going into administration.

Lisa Brewster, a mum of three, from Norwich was due to fly to Dalaman tomorrow from Stansted with girlfriend Selina Starksy. It was a special break away from being a mum to her children, aged 15, 13 and seven that she had saved up for all year. Her flights were booked with Thomas Cook via Teletext and accommodation at a five star hotel in Marmaris, booked separately. The trip has cost more than £1,000 with another £1,000 on top of that in pre-booked trips while there including going on a boat and a jeep safari.

The London Street branch of Thomas Cook which was closed today. Pic: Archant The London Street branch of Thomas Cook which was closed today. Pic: Archant

MORE: 'Our dream holiday is ruined' - Newlyweds caught up on Thomas Cook chaos one day into honeymoon

Lisa said: "At first, I was so upset, but then I sat back and thought, my holiday is a luxury so it could have been worse and there are a lot of people out of jobs which is much worse than my situation.

"But I had saved up all year for this holiday, my husband Stuart and I took the children away earlier on in the year and this was a bit of me time and I've been told it will take up to two months to get my flight money back so it means I can't book another holiday. I'd also booked a train to Stansted. I didn't know anything until today when I got an email telling me not to go to the airport tomorrow."

Katie Holt, whose surprise holiday for her husband has been scrapped after the Thomas Cook collapse. Pic: Katie Holt Katie Holt, whose surprise holiday for her husband has been scrapped after the Thomas Cook collapse. Pic: Katie Holt

MORE: Jobs lost and holidays ruined as Thomas Cook falls into liquidation

Katie Holt, 38, a child minder, also from Norwich, had booked to take her husband, Elliott, also a child minder, away in November to New York with Thomas Cook as a surprise for his 50th birthday. This trip is now also cancelled and she's had to come clean on the suprise as a result.

"I booked it back in January and spent more than £2,000 but I will get my money back. I'd also booked tours and a thanksgiving meal when we were there. But people have lost their jobs and we can go on holiday somewhere else another time. I had to tell my husband: 'A suprise was planned for your birthday, we were going to New York but Thomas Cook has gone under.'"

