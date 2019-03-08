Video

Watch: First look at new £1.7m Lotus hypercar to be built in Norfolk

The Lotus Evija will be built in Hethel, Norfolk, where the famous car maufacturer has had its HQ since 1966 Photo: Lotus JW Photography

This is a new Lotus Evija - and it's going to be built in Norfolk.

The new Lotus hypercar will costs an eye-watering £1.7m The new Lotus hypercar will costs an eye-watering £1.7m

Lotus has stunned the motoring world by unveiling its latest model - an all-electric monster that does 0-60mph in under three seconds and costs an extraordinary £1.7 million.

The firm, based at Hethel, claims the car will be the most powerful production road car ever built and have a top speed of more than 200mph.

The name - pronounced "E-vi-ya" - supposedly means 'first in existence' and the striking design was inspired by nature.

Russell Carr, design director, said: "During the initial design stage we spent many hours studying images of geological forms - rocks that had been carved by nature over the centuries. We believe we've captured these beautiful, intriguing and elemental lines within the Evija."

The striking rear of the new £1.7m Lotus Evija which will be build in Hethel, Norfolk Photo: LOTUS The striking rear of the new £1.7m Lotus Evija which will be build in Hethel, Norfolk Photo: LOTUS

Only 130 will be produced but chief executive Phil Popham vowed the car proved the firm's commitment to its Norfolk roots as the Evija would be built at Hethel.

He added: "This is the start of a massive investment plan in new products, facilities and people. We are hiring at the moment - 250 engineers will have come through the doors in the course of this year.

"We will be employing more engineers and manufacturing people here in Hethel. The new car is going to be built here. But that is just the start of about £100m of investment in the Hethel site to make sure we update the facilities and build new facilities for future cars as well as the hypercar.

"The Lotus Evija is a car like no other. It will re-establish our brand in the hearts and minds of sports car fans and on the global automotive stage. It will also pave the way for further visionary models.

The interior of the new £1.7m Lotus Evija which will be build in Hethel, Norfolk The interior of the new £1.7m Lotus Evija which will be build in Hethel, Norfolk

"This is another amazing moment in the history of our company. The Evija is a true Lotus in every sense - it has been developed with an unwavering passion to push boundaries, to explore new ways of thinking and to apply ground-breaking technologies."

Evija facts

The interior of the new £1.7m Lotus Evija which will be build in Hethel, Norfolk The interior of the new £1.7m Lotus Evija which will be build in Hethel, Norfolk

0-62mph - Under three seconds

0-186mph - Under nine seconds

Maximum speed- In excess of 200mph

All-electric range - 250 miles

Phil Popham believes the new Evija is a turning point for Lotus. Picture: Group Lotus. Phil Popham believes the new Evija is a turning point for Lotus. Picture: Group Lotus.

Charging time - 18 mins

Weight - 1,680kg

Production run - Maximum of 130 cars

Price - £1.7m + duties and taxes

Reservation process - £250k deposit secures a production slot

Start of production - 2020