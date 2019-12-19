Search

Revealed: Where is Norfolk's number one staycation spot?

PUBLISHED: 07:03 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:03 19 December 2019

Wells-next-the-Sea is Norfolk's top staycation spot. Picture: newzulu.com

Wells-next-the-Sea is Norfolk's top staycation spot. Picture: newzulu.com

Norfolk's most popular staycation spot has been revealed.

The Suffolk Secrets team in Southwold. Picture: Haleana Knights Photography & Design.The Suffolk Secrets team in Southwold. Picture: Haleana Knights Photography & Design.

According to Norfolk Cottages - the county's largest independent holiday lettings agency - Wells-next-the-Sea was the most popular spot for holidaymakers looking to stay in the area.

According to Matt Frost, general manager at Norfolk Cottages, 23% of website searches conducted during the year were for this location, followed by, in order of popularity, Cromer, Sheringham, Holt and Blakeney.

In figures just released from the 27-year old family-owned company, 2019 has proved to be a record-breaking year once again, with a 10.5 % increase in bookings year on year.

Norfolk holidaymakers are also staying for longer (a 5% increase) and spending more (up 12%) whilst here.

The Norfolk Coattages team at their offices in Holt. Picture: Norfolk CottagesThe Norfolk Coattages team at their offices in Holt. Picture: Norfolk Cottages

Mr Frost said: "That Norfolk itself is a perennial tourist favourite has never been in doubt. What these figures show is that more people are choosing to take their holidays in Norfolk than ever before, staying for longer and spending more, with all signs pointing towards the fact 2020 will continue this upward trend."

The figures also revealed that people coming to Norfolk tended to be dog lovers - with dog friendly properties being the most viewed on the website.

A dramatic increase in the number of holiday-home owners wanting a more 'hands-off' approach was also seen.

In 2019, 50% of all new properties recruited this year opting for a fully managed maintenance and cleaning service, Norfolk Cottage Care.

Over the border, the Suffolk staycation story is similarly record breaking.

Suffolk Secrets, the largest holiday lettings agency in Suffolk has hosted more people than ever before, welcoming over 65,000 during 2019, a 21% increase year on year.

Specialising in the hotspots of Southwold, Aldeburgh, Orford, Walberswick and Woodbridge, the brand is also reporting a portfolio growth of 13%, up from 723 properties to 820 year on year.

Julian Brackenbury, general manager for Suffolk Secrets said: "Suffolk Secrets growth has been astounding this year.

As a result and as a responsible business committed to giving back to the communities we work and live in, we've been able to pledge £24,000 of funding to the Suffolk Wildlife Trust over the next two years, a truly fantastic achievement thanks to our guests."

