Greggs could open new store on retail park

PUBLISHED: 15:58 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 31 January 2020

A general view of the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

The biggest bakery chain in the UK could unveil a new store on a popular retail park.

Plans have been lodged for a new Greggs to be built in a new unit on the North Quay Retail Park on Peto Way, in Lowestoft.

The plans - which have been submitted to East Suffolk Council - centre around a "new 111sq m 'pod' building and associated works to the existing site layout."

If the development is given the go-ahead, it would create six full-time equivalent jobs.

The application for "construction of a new 111sq m class A1/A3 building and associated physical works to site layout on land west of Unit 11 at the North Quay Retail Park" on a site that "comprises an area of car parking, hardstanding and existing landscaping."

A design and access statement, produced by agents Savills (UK) Limited on behalf of applicant Brookhouse Group Limited, states: "The new building is proposed to be occupied by Greggs; a well-recognised national multiple retailer and the largest bakery chain in the UK.

"The proposed development will not compete directly with more traditional cafés and other similar facilities within Lowestoft."

If approved, the proposed 'pod' unit would be located near to Costa and close to the main entrance to the retail park.

It states: "The proposed development also includes a series of wider physical works to accommodate the building, which includes the reconfiguration of part of the car park and an external seating area to serve the unit" along with associated works.

If the scheme gets the green light, there would be a loss of four car parking spaces.

It states: "The applicant seeks provision for the premises to operate between 6am to 10pm, seven days a week."

Recent changes to the retail park includes development of a new Burger King drive-through restaurant, as plans were given the go-ahead in June last year.

Work is under way on the drive-through outlet of the fast-food restaurant chain, having started last November with demolition of two units at the retail park.

In November, The Barnardo's store moved across the retail park and into the old Maplin store at the site.

And a new Subway store opened next door to The Barnardo's unit on the North Quay Retail Park in December.

If the plans get the go-ahead, it would become the third Greggs store in Lowestoft - with a shop in the town centre on London Road North and a Greggs at the Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft.

