Norfolk designer sees her business boom in lockdown

Lockdown has seen orders rocket for a small business specialising in bespoke gift designs for people and pets, homeware, clothing and promotional merchandise.

Coronavirus came along weeks after Jess Perry invested £10,000 in an embroidery machine for Thetford-based Jess2 Ltd, which she founded the previous year.

Miss Perry, 31, has also invested in large sublimation printers to ensure that all work is carried out in house.

“We offer solutions for business needs from branded workwear, interior signage to promotional merchandise. We offer no minimum order quantities and great turnaround times allowing smooth delivery for our customers and their business,” she said.

“During the lockdown period business started to grow more as we were offering a bespoke service to customers ordering personalised gifts and were able to send directly to their family and friends including a personalised note during times where they couldn’t give the gifts themselves.

“This proved very popular and we started to receive orders from all over the Uk which in turn has resulted in more orders and business orders as people see the quality products we sell to a high finish and then place further orders themselves.”

Miss Perry said other small businesses like artists had started sending designs and images to create their own products to then sell on to their customers.

“We are all about small businesses supporting and helping each other where possible and we have teamed up with All Under One Roof salon in Thetford, who we supplied their uniforms and interior signage to and after seeing the whole range of products we actually offer, they now stock a small range of our products to sell to their clientele on behalf of Jess2 Ltd,” she said.

“During unprecedented times, it’s nice that small businesses can come together and support each other to help them both have success and survive these trying times.”

Miss Perry launched the business in memory of her friend Jess Fairweather, who passed away at the age of just 20 in October 2018.

She added: “I’m so happy and pleased that a business I started in honour of my best friend is now a business that is expanding and growing daily and in a position where it’s beginning to flourish and have a positive reflection on his memory and the businesses foundation.”

Jess2 Ltd is an approved stockist and retailer of branded products including the Grinch and Gruffalo. A line of personalised Grinch Santa soft toys sold out in two weeks.