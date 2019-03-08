Search

Norfolk business awards set to return for second year

PUBLISHED: 08:52 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 09 July 2019

The launch of the Thetford Business Awards 2020 at the Thomas Paine Hotel. Picture: Gez Chetal

Archant

Business owners are set to be celebrated as the Thetford Business Awards return for a second year.

After the success of this years awards the ceremony will take place on May 22 2020 at Thetford Golf Club.

The vision originated with Gez Chetal in an effort to create a buzz in the town and create an event where diverse businesses can come together and celebrate recognition given by the public.

Mr Chetal said: "What a response from the public and small businesses following on from the first ever awards.

"Our entertainment and venue will be a must to attend. The box office for tickets will be leaping hare and all will be notified as the tickets go on sale."

Last year there were 10 categories including employee of the year, hospitality and small business of the year.

To nominate a business go to www.thetfordandbrandontimes.co.uk/your-thetford-and-brandon/thetford-business-awards

