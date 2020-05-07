Poll

Norwich Airport to bring in new fever detection of passengers in fight against coronavirus

Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

Passengers using Norwich Airport may get their temperatures taken as part of new measures against coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New thermal fever detection techonology being trialled at Bournemouth Airport – with the same owners as Norwich – involves devices ranging from hand-held to fixed cameras to record body temperature and identify anyone showing signs of a fever.

The temperature detection, also being tested in hospitals and some restaurants, is planned to be rolled out in Norwich if it proves successful in the Bournemouth trials.

MORE: ‘We were not set up for a global pandemic’: Boss of building firm blames failure on coronavirus

It comes as Stansted Airport in Essex has revealed it will be asking all passengers departing or arriving from now on to wear gloves and cover their faces either with masks or their own clothing.

Norwich Airport, owned by the Rigby Group, is awaiting official government guidelines on PPE before it takes a decision. But a spokeswoman said: “We have fever camera technology operating at Bournemouth and intend to bring to NAL (Norwich Airport Ltd.)”

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here