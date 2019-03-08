Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Popular Norwich pub to re-open with new tenants

PUBLISHED: 10:34 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 01 June 2019

The York Tavern on Leicester Street in Norwich is set to open. Picture: James Bass

The York Tavern on Leicester Street in Norwich is set to open. Picture: James Bass

Archant

A popular Norwich pub in the golden triangle is set to re-open.

The York Tavern, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe York Tavern, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The York Tavern, on Leicester Street, is due to be trading again from Monday evening as new tenants have taken over the lease.

You may also want to watch:

The popular watering hole closed at the end of January after talks with the previous tenants for a new 20-year lease with their landlords, EI Publican Partnerships (Ei), had broken down.

A spokesperson from Ei said: "We are carrying out some internal redecoration works and joint investment with our new tenant.

"Our publicans are hoping to start trading from Monday evening, so we look forward to welcoming guests for a drink.

"We are committed to ensuring that this site remains an attractive and thriving pub at the heart of the local community."

Most Read

Mother shocked after youngsters seen knocking down fence

Youngsters were spotted knocking down protective fencing. Picture: Submitted

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Disabled fans claim they were treated as ‘second rate citizens’ at Take That gig

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Three months of disruption as Norwich roundabout revamp begins

Construction of the Norwich City and Norfolk County Council cycle safety scheme at Earlham Fiveways gets underway From Monday, June 3 . Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Mother shocked after youngsters seen knocking down fence

Youngsters were spotted knocking down protective fencing. Picture: Submitted

Three months of disruption as Norwich roundabout revamp begins

Construction of the Norwich City and Norfolk County Council cycle safety scheme at Earlham Fiveways gets underway From Monday, June 3 . Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

TV presenter Simon Thomas opens up about ‘messy grief’ at wife’s shock death in new book

Simon Thomas with son Ethan and wife Gemma. Photo: Bloodwise
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists