Popular Norwich pub to re-open with new tenants

The York Tavern on Leicester Street in Norwich is set to open. Picture: James Bass Archant

A popular Norwich pub in the golden triangle is set to re-open.

The York Tavern, on Leicester Street, is due to be trading again from Monday evening as new tenants have taken over the lease.

The popular watering hole closed at the end of January after talks with the previous tenants for a new 20-year lease with their landlords, EI Publican Partnerships (Ei), had broken down.

A spokesperson from Ei said: "We are carrying out some internal redecoration works and joint investment with our new tenant.

"Our publicans are hoping to start trading from Monday evening, so we look forward to welcoming guests for a drink.

"We are committed to ensuring that this site remains an attractive and thriving pub at the heart of the local community."