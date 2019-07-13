Is The Works coming to another Norfolk town?

The staff celebrate at the opening of The Works in Fakenham last summer.

Discount book, crafts and toy store The Works has confirmed it is "looking into" a location in Thetford.

But a planning application lodegd this week with Breckland Council would seem to suggest things are at a slightly more advanced stage.

The Works has applied to add new fascia and hanging signs to 27, King Street.

When asked, a spokesman for the chain said she was unable to say when the branch would open and how many jobs it might create.

She added: "If you contact me at the end of the month I can update you on the situation then. I can confirm though that this is a location we are looking into."

Founded in 1981, The Works has 500 stores around the UK, in towns including King's Lynn, Dereham, Cromer, Fakenham, Great Yarmouth and Norwich.