Location of The Works in Dereham can finally be revealed

PUBLISHED: 16:39 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 22 May 2019

The Works in Dereham will be moving into the former New Look building at Nelson Place. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

The location of the latest high street chain to land in Dereham has finally been revealed.

Excitement over the highly-anticipated The Works has been growing since a spokesperson from the company confirmed it was bringing a branch to the mid-Norfolk market town.

The store will be moving into the former New Look shop, based in Nelson Place.

The building is already a hive of activity as shop fitters work to get things ready for the opening. Although a date has yet to be confirmed, it is believed that doors will open next week on Friday, May 31.

The building has remained empty since the clothing retailer New Look left the town's high street for good.

The shop closed its doors for the last time on Saturday August 25 last year - despite hopes that it would remain open.

It came following an announcement from the company which stated at the time that as part of its recovery plan, New Look would close 70 stores through a Company Voluntary Arrangement, and would see the loss of 1,000 jobs.

The Works has more than 450 stores in the UK and Ireland as well as an online presence. Branches have also recently opened in Fakenham and Swaffham.

