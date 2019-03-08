Search

City centre pub the Wildman set to reopen this week

PUBLISHED: 16:09 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 11 June 2019

The Wildman pub in Norwich will reopen this week. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Norwich pub the Wildman is back just weeks after it shut its doors amid fears it may never reopen.

The pub is set to reopen under temporary management as its owners, Punch Taverns, searches for permanent leaseholders.

Managing director Andy Spencer said: "The Wildman is a fantastic pub and we are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new back through the doors when it reopens this week.

"We are very much committed to the pub's long-term future and success and plan to complete an investment before the end of the summer."

The pub is due to reopen one day this week.

The reopening of the pub has been welcomed by members of the business community who are keen to see the high street thrive.

Jonty Young, marketing manager for Norwich Lanes, said: "It's good to see such a historical pub that is synonymous with one of the city's most celebrated characters, reopen again after such a short closure.

"It's a lovely looking pub in a great location so hopefully the new tenants will do well there."

The pub is in Norwich's Bedford Street, one of the oldest parts of Norwich's city centre.

Those who visited the pub may experience some spooky goings-on however - the pub is thought to be haunted.

A theory about the 'wild' name of the pub stems from a theory about when the building was used to house prisoners when cells at the castle were full to bursting in the 1800s.

One story claims a 16-year-old boy was sentenced to hang for stealing his master's handkerchief.

In an attempt to burn down the doors and escape, the 'wild boy' perished and his spirit is said to still roam the site.

Some also say the pub was named after Peter the 'wild boy' who was arrested having been found wandering the streets of Norwich in the 18th century.

A few years later it was discovered that this prisoner was in fact a man who disappeared from home aged 39 and never returned.

