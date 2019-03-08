Village store up for sale - but the owners aren't going far

Sue and Denis Root of The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted

A couple who have run a village store and tearoom for five years are calling it a day saying it has been "an absolute privilege" to serve the community.

A village store has been in Weybourne since 1926. Pic; submitted A village store has been in Weybourne since 1926. Pic; submitted

Susan Root, 58, and her husband Denis, 57, sold up their home and quit their jobs in Leicester to pursue their dream of living in Norfolk where they took over The Village Store in Weybourne.

Now they have decided to sell the business - which comes with a three-bedroom home - and retire. But they won't be moving far as they plan to stay in the village they have fallen in love with.

Some of the delights on sale at The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted Some of the delights on sale at The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted

The business is for sale for £895,000 which includes the owner's accommodation as well as a holiday let apartment and further potential to expand.

Susan said: "We have absolutely loved it and we've tried to make it a community destination for walkers and local people, on a Sunday morning we open and people come in for coffee and we chat and I absolutely have loved that.

"I think we've done a great job in reinventing the business, making it more of a tearoom or cafe with a shop on the side but I will be 60 next year and it could take a year to sell and we just want to have more time to do other things.

The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted

"We want to stay in Weybourne because we've made so many friends here and we like to see the holidaymakers who come back every year. It's long hours although in the winter we close at 2pm so we do get to enjoy Weybourne out of season. It will be weird seeing someone else run it but there is potential to do more with it such as providing cooked breakfasts which no one else does in the village."

There has been a village store on the site since 1926 and it used to incorporate a post office. The Village Store does sell stamps with a postbox outside but the official post office services comes to the village hall twice a week.

The couple changed the colour scheme of the property, making it lighter and a bit more contemporary and then started selling food such as home-made sausage rolls and scones made by Mrs Root's mother-in-law, Dorothy Root, 84, who moved with the couple.

"We wanted to perfect the scone recipe so we made several and then got people in the village to vote for their favourite," said Susan, who used to work in hotel management. Mr Root was a teacher. Sponge cakes are also bought in and there are also locally sourced deli items.

Agents Everett, Masson and Furby said: "Currently generating a total turnover in excess of £275,000 per annum and achieving the high level of profit margin one would expect of this type of business, it provides a good and sustainable income for the owners."

One of the customer favourite purchases: home made sausage rolls at The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted One of the customer favourite purchases: home made sausage rolls at The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted

The home made delights at The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted The home made delights at The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted