Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

Village store up for sale - but the owners aren't going far

PUBLISHED: 15:39 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 12 June 2019

Sue and Denis Root of The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted

Sue and Denis Root of The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted

A couple who have run a village store and tearoom for five years are calling it a day saying it has been "an absolute privilege" to serve the community.

A village store has been in Weybourne since 1926. Pic; submittedA village store has been in Weybourne since 1926. Pic; submitted

Susan Root, 58, and her husband Denis, 57, sold up their home and quit their jobs in Leicester to pursue their dream of living in Norfolk where they took over The Village Store in Weybourne.

Now they have decided to sell the business - which comes with a three-bedroom home - and retire. But they won't be moving far as they plan to stay in the village they have fallen in love with.

MORE: The boss who's changing people's lives with cancer

Some of the delights on sale at The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submittedSome of the delights on sale at The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted

The business is for sale for £895,000 which includes the owner's accommodation as well as a holiday let apartment and further potential to expand.

Susan said: "We have absolutely loved it and we've tried to make it a community destination for walkers and local people, on a Sunday morning we open and people come in for coffee and we chat and I absolutely have loved that.

"I think we've done a great job in reinventing the business, making it more of a tearoom or cafe with a shop on the side but I will be 60 next year and it could take a year to sell and we just want to have more time to do other things.

The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submittedThe Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted

"We want to stay in Weybourne because we've made so many friends here and we like to see the holidaymakers who come back every year. It's long hours although in the winter we close at 2pm so we do get to enjoy Weybourne out of season. It will be weird seeing someone else run it but there is potential to do more with it such as providing cooked breakfasts which no one else does in the village."

There has been a village store on the site since 1926 and it used to incorporate a post office. The Village Store does sell stamps with a postbox outside but the official post office services comes to the village hall twice a week.

The couple changed the colour scheme of the property, making it lighter and a bit more contemporary and then started selling food such as home-made sausage rolls and scones made by Mrs Root's mother-in-law, Dorothy Root, 84, who moved with the couple.

You may also want to watch:

"We wanted to perfect the scone recipe so we made several and then got people in the village to vote for their favourite," said Susan, who used to work in hotel management. Mr Root was a teacher. Sponge cakes are also bought in and there are also locally sourced deli items.

Agents Everett, Masson and Furby said: "Currently generating a total turnover in excess of £275,000 per annum and achieving the high level of profit margin one would expect of this type of business, it provides a good and sustainable income for the owners."

One of the customer favourite purchases: home made sausage rolls at The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submittedOne of the customer favourite purchases: home made sausage rolls at The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted

The home made delights at The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submittedThe home made delights at The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted

Inside The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submittedInside The Village Store, Weybourne. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Three arrests after two knifepoint carjackings, attempted shop robbery and firing of weapons in Norfolk villages

Silver Stores on Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Anger over Norwich City membership revamp as loyal supporters say they could miss out on away tickets

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/04/2019

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk sees wettest day in two years – with more rain on the way

Earlham Road in Norwich was partially flooded by heavy rains on Tuesday. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Adam Drury

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Care home where resident ‘found urine and faeces on duvet’ closed down by council after shock inspection

Felmingham Old Rectory has closed after the Care Quality Commission rated it inadequate in all areas. Photo: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

WATCH: Dramatic coastal cliff-fall caught on camera

The coast path leading to Sidestrand beach near to where there was a cliff collapse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Do you know these women? CCTV images released after handbag theft

Police have released CCTV images in relation to a theft. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists