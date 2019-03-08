Want to buy this fish and chip shop? It's for sale on Facebook for £35,000

The Star Fish bar is being sold on Facebook for £35,000. Picture: GoogleImages/Facebook GoogleImages/Facebook

An entrepreneur has taken a novel approach to selling his business after posting it on a Facebook group with an asking price of £35,000.

The post on the 'No rules selling page' advertises the Aylsham Road chippie for sale. Picture: Facebook The post on the 'No rules selling page' advertises the Aylsham Road chippie for sale. Picture: Facebook

The Star Fish Bar and adjoining World Kebab shop has been posted on the 'No rules selling page' on social media.

The World Kebab shop does currently have tenants in it, according to the post.

It reads: "A well-established fish and chip shop for sale. Also included in this sale is a kebab shop next door which is currently being rented out."

The businesses are both based in Norwich's Aylsham Road.

The Star Fish Bar on Aylsham Road. Picture: John Young The Star Fish Bar on Aylsham Road. Picture: John Young

Although the enterprise is for sale, Brown and Co which acts on behalf of the landlord has confirmed the building itself is not.