The stage is set ahead of the Norfolk Business Awards kicking off tonight

PUBLISHED: 13:37 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:37 22 November 2018

More than 500 of the biggest and brightest names in the Norfolk business world will be stepping out for the Norfolk Business Awards this evening.

The glittering black tie event is being held at the Norfolk Showground, hosted by Mock the Week’s Katherine Ryan.

The comedian’s crowd will be the largest the awards ceremony has seen in 30 years, with 550 people confirmed to attend.

They will enjoy a three course dinner, followed by the announcement of which businesses will take home one of the 13 awards up for grabs.

The evening has also been extended, so following the awards there will be an after party with a live band.

The theme of this year’s awards show is people.

Business editor at the Eastern Daily Press, Mark Shields, said: “What has been particularly pleaseing this year is the way in which our 2018 theme of People has run through all the categories.

“We all know the difficulties companies face when trying to find the right skills, which makes it all the more important to look after the talent and experience already in the business.

“Ultimately, success comes down to the people in a company- the business is just the structure by which they are empowered to use their talents.”

The event will see the Outstanding Achievement award presented to the Norwich Research Park after the news was announced earlier this month.

