Buy this Norfolk Gothic home for sale for £650,000 - but with the wrong name

Why is the name for this wrong? The Round House, Snettisham. Pic: Sowerbys.

People looking to run a holiday let business could be enticed by this 18th century home built by a High Sheriff of Norfolk - but its name is not correct.

Originally built by Nicholas Styleman for his wife Catherine in 1750, The Round House is not actually round, but six sided, so hexagonal.

It was built like that as a music house and apparently the shape gave the best acoustics. No one knows, however, where the name came from.

It has four bedrooms and has been run as a holiday let business in the past, being close to Sandringham and Hunstanton.

The home was built a mile from Snettisham Hall, where the Stylemans lived, as a place for Catherine to practice her music pursuits without being in earshot of her husband. "Local rumour has it that Nicholas also made use of it for his own, slightly less pure, pursuits," said Emma Cook of the Hunstanton office of Sowerbys, marketing the home.

The garden at that time boasted a grotto made with shells and in the latter part of the last century it was the retirement home for the Sandringham estate's head gamekeeper.

The original structure has more recently been sympathetically restored and extended to incorporate what were once farm buildings and a holiday let.

Inside is a kitchen/breakfast room, a dining room with a vaulted glass ceiling link through to a formal drawing room. It has four bedrooms including the master being in the upper floor of the oldest part with a wonderfully twisted brick chimney stack climbing up through the centre of the room.

Outside is a garden adjoining an orchard with more than 20 old English apple trees, pears, a damson, peach and nectarine.

