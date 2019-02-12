Search

Invasion? Why these ‘robots’ are massing in a Norfolk field

PUBLISHED: 12:25 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 06 March 2019

Have aliens landed? This 'invasion' in a field in Southrepps, north Norfolk, is puzzling locals Pic: Richard Batson.

An army of ‘robots’ has suddenly appeared in a Norfolk field leaving confused locals preparing for an invasion.

Scores of 'robots' which have appeared at a field in Southrepps, near Cromer Pic: Richard Batson.Scores of 'robots' which have appeared at a field in Southrepps, near Cromer Pic: Richard Batson.

The ‘invasion’ at Southrepps, near Cromer, has got locals worried over whether the village is on the brink of a War of the Worlds-style battle.

Or perhaps the invaders are more like the friendly Johnny 5 from the movie Short Circuit or loveable droid R2-D2 from the Star Wars films?

Richard Batson was the first to spot them on his morning commute from Southrepps to TMS Media in Yarmouth.

The robot-like structures up close Pic: Richard Batson.The robot-like structures up close Pic: Richard Batson.

He said: “I spotted them marching across the fields – they looked quite menacing and over a couple of days seemed to be getting closer and growing in numbers. First came the R2-D2-type boxes with silver legs ... they certainly give the outskirts of the village a real War of the Worlds feel.”

Others discussed on Facebook the possible uses ranging from ideas they were “modern day beehives” and another commented: “Perhaps they would be better at solving the UK’s problems than our current lot! Just don’t stand next to one and shout ‘beam me up, Scotty’.”

Then a few days after the original robots were spotted, Mr Batson saw strange looking igloo-type structures appearing as well.

Commenting on Facebook as the mystery grew, he said: “Update on the aliens post from earlier. They now seem to be building houses or kennels for their space dogs.”

However, as many of the county’s farmers will know, North Norfolk is not about to the be the frontline in an intergalatic war. In fact these are the latest in hi-tech pig feeders.

The system involves food going into the silver containers either side a black tank for water and designed for sows with piglets to be able to eat and drink when they want to.

One of the systems serves two sows and are actually known as farrow feeders. The feeder is aimed at cutting down on waste with nothing left on the ground for the birds to eat but can cost up to £600 each.

The systems are made in East Anglia, with the component parts from a firm Con-Tented Products, based at Littleport, Cambridgeshire and also John Harvey Engineering Ltd, based at Framlingham in Suffolk.

The igloo style structure is a more common sight, however, and used for the sow to sleep in with her piglets, offering cooler temperatures in summer and warmer in winter.

