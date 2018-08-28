The Range ‘hopes to open’ Lowestoft store

The Range says it hopes to open a new Lowestoft store, amid speculation it has pulled out of the new Gateway Retail Park. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

The Range has confirmed it is hoping to open a Lowestoft store, amid speculation it has pulled out of the new Gateway Retail Park.

Work started on the demolition of the former Zephyr Cams factory site in March 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Work started on the demolition of the former Zephyr Cams factory site in March 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

The home, leisure and garden retailer was among the national chains previously confirmed to be part of the development in south Lowestoft, scheduled to open on the site of the former Zephyr Cams factory.

Several further retailers including a drive-through Costa, Aldi, Card Factory and Greggs, Subway and Jollyes Pets are also set to move in.

Work on the multi-million pound park is in full swing and the new park, off Tower Road, is due to open in the coming months once necessary roadworks have been completed.

But doubts have arisen about The Range’s involvement, with rumours circulating it has pulled out of the project.

However, a spokesman for The Range said: “I can confirm that we are hoping to open a new store in Lowestoft later in the year.”