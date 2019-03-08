Tearoom to close because there's 'nowhere to park'

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

A tearoom and gift shop in the centre of King's Lynn is closing with the owner blaming dwindling trade on the lack of parking.

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

Michelle McKenzie opened the Pretty Little Teashop serving home made delights including a vegan afternoon tea in October 2017 and despite the venue being a popular location for many group activities as well as baby showers with impeccable reviews on social media, she has decided to close.

She blamed the reducing footfall on the fact there is no where to park on Norfolk Street but is keeping her other business, barber shop McKenzie's, next door, open.

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured is the vegan afternoon tea. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop.

"I've been open less than two years but there just aren't enough people. I also think the tearoom looks small from the outside but it's actually much bigger than you think inside. It's very disappointing but the council needs to provide more parking in town to get people back into the high street."

Michelle took over the shop and decorated it with pretty pink floral wallpaper, providing the ideal venue for parties including those on a Disney theme and organisations used it as a meeting place too.

But Michelle took the decision recently to sell the building, which also has an office upstairs, to relinquish some money to invest in her other business.

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic; The Pretty Little Teashop. The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic; The Pretty Little Teashop.

The property, is located almost opposite to the Holland & Barratt store, is now for sale freehold for £130,000. This includes a kitchen to the rear, male and female cloakrooms, and, subject to negotiation, equipment too for anyone wishing to use it for a similar purpose.

A spokesman from agents Brown & Co in King's Lynn, said: "This is a rarely available tea room premises close to the pedestrianised Vancouver quarter shopping area."

Only last week, one reviewer on Facebook reviewed it saying: "Lovely atmosphere, friendly and helpful staff and yummy afternoon tea."

On Friday, another visitor said, also on Facebook,: 'My husband and I visited for the first time today and enjoyed a pot of tea for two and two delicious pieces of cake. The staff were friendly and inviting and I highly recommend a trip to anyone in or visiting Norfolk.'

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co. The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

The Pretty Little Teashop is open for business currently until a buyer can be found.

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co. The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co. The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

