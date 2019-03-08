Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Tearoom to close because there's 'nowhere to park'

PUBLISHED: 13:16 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 28 May 2019

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

A tearoom and gift shop in the centre of King's Lynn is closing with the owner blaming dwindling trade on the lack of parking.

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

Michelle McKenzie opened the Pretty Little Teashop serving home made delights including a vegan afternoon tea in October 2017 and despite the venue being a popular location for many group activities as well as baby showers with impeccable reviews on social media, she has decided to close.

She blamed the reducing footfall on the fact there is no where to park on Norfolk Street but is keeping her other business, barber shop McKenzie's, next door, open.

MORE: The man who's saying 'cheers' to Adnams after 25 years and still not calling time

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured is the vegan afternoon tea. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop.The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured is the vegan afternoon tea. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop.

"I've been open less than two years but there just aren't enough people. I also think the tearoom looks small from the outside but it's actually much bigger than you think inside. It's very disappointing but the council needs to provide more parking in town to get people back into the high street."

Michelle took over the shop and decorated it with pretty pink floral wallpaper, providing the ideal venue for parties including those on a Disney theme and organisations used it as a meeting place too.

But Michelle took the decision recently to sell the building, which also has an office upstairs, to relinquish some money to invest in her other business.

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic; The Pretty Little Teashop.The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic; The Pretty Little Teashop.

The property, is located almost opposite to the Holland & Barratt store, is now for sale freehold for £130,000. This includes a kitchen to the rear, male and female cloakrooms, and, subject to negotiation, equipment too for anyone wishing to use it for a similar purpose.

A spokesman from agents Brown & Co in King's Lynn, said: "This is a rarely available tea room premises close to the pedestrianised Vancouver quarter shopping area."

Only last week, one reviewer on Facebook reviewed it saying: "Lovely atmosphere, friendly and helpful staff and yummy afternoon tea."

On Friday, another visitor said, also on Facebook,: 'My husband and I visited for the first time today and enjoyed a pot of tea for two and two delicious pieces of cake. The staff were friendly and inviting and I highly recommend a trip to anyone in or visiting Norfolk.'

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

The Pretty Little Teashop is open for business currently until a buyer can be found.

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

You may also want to watch:

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pic: Brown & Co.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I’ve got to cut myself to the bone’: low pupil numbers putting pressure on village schools

Bacton Primary School is among dozens of rural Norfolk primaries which are under-subscribed for the new academic year. Picture: Google

Road reopens after crash leaves car on its side

Police have closed Hempnall Road B1527 following a crash. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Tearoom to close because there’s ‘nowhere to park’

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

Cyclist injured in Norwich crash

A black BMW was involved in a crash with a cyclist near the Mile End Road turn off from Newmarket Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists