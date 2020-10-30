Village pub reopens with ‘drastically different’ look

Tracey Moore and David O'Reilly have taken over The Poringland Oak. They took the business on in lockdown and opened 2 weeks ago. The pub has been completely refurbished. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A pub has reopened with new owners after a “drastically different” makeover and a new name.

The Royal Oak, on The Street in Poringland, closed after the lease expired at the end of May.

But new owners Tracey Moore and David O’Reilly, who already run The Railway Tavern in the village, jumped at the chance to take the pub over and signed a new lease weeks later.

They spent the majority of lockdown refurbishing the pub and it was reopened on October 15 under the new name The Poringland Oak.

Ms Moore described the revamp as “drastically different” and said work took months to complete.

She said: “It is completely different to what it used to be. We’ve got a whole new bar and a whole new ceiling.

“The decor is completely different - it has a much lighter, open and relaxed feel.

“I would say it’s minimalistic as I’m a big believer of less is more.”

She said the pub was not aimed at any specific market and was for anyone “who wants to come and socialise and enjoy a pleasant atmosphere”.

For the beer list, Ms Moore said they had acquired some unusual lagers and ales and it was the only pub in Norfolk to stock Brixton Brewery’s Coldharbour Lager.

She added: “We want people to come and try different beers and have made an effort to have a completely different range to what it was before and other pubs.”

Despite taking on the pub during the pandemic, Ms Moore said she was not overly nervous.

She added: “There’s always an element of apprehension when you open a pub with or without lockdown - although it didn’t make it terribly easy.

“That said, I was fairly confident. We just thought if we get through the next six months we’ll be fine. I imagine the next six months will be a struggle for anyone.”

Ms Moore said they thought the pub would be a welcome addition alongside The Railway Tavern.

She added: “We had actually started negotiations before lockdown and we just continued with it.

“We thought it would be nice to run alongside The Railway - but they are two completely different operations and sell completely different beers.”