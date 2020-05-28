Search

Gastro pub launches ‘no queue’ takeaway fish and chips on a Friday

PUBLISHED: 08:35 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:48 28 May 2020

The fish and chip box supper. Pic: The Pigs

A renowned Norfolk pub is offering fish and chip box suppers including a veggie option – with no queuing up needed.

The Pigs, Edgefield. Pic: The Pigs

Tim Abbott, chef and landlord of the Pigs, Edgefield, near Melton Constable, has come up with the idea for those wanting a Friday fry up without social distancing queuing. Instead the meal comes in a box for collection in a specified time slot.

The Sunday roast box supper. Pic: The PigsThe Sunday roast box supper. Pic: The Pigs

While the Pigs is still closed because of coronavirus, the pub has teamed up with caterers Back To Your Place to give customers takeaway options with the cod, chips, mushy peas and tartare sauce or battered veggie sausages and chips for £11.

It follows the success of its Sunday roast box it launched at the start of lockdown offering pork belly, chicken, beef or a vegan nut roast, complete with all the trimmings for £15 and dessert of apple crumble or sticky toffee pudding for £6.

Food has to be pre-ordered by emailing by 7pm on the Thursday before collection on Friday for fish and chips and by 7pm on the Friday before collection on Sunday for the roast.

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

