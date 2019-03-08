'Stylish café, bar and restaurant' set for auction

The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography (C)James Bass 2017

The former site of Britain's most easterly gin bar is due to be auctioned off next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography The Ropeworks on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

The Ropeworks bar and restaurant in Lowestoft - an historic building which closed at the end of January - is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia once more.

It comes after the restaurant in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft failed to meet its reserve price at an auction earlier this month.

It is due to be sold at auction on Wednesday, July 17 with a minimum guide price of £170,000 to £190,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as a "substantial town centre building".

According to the property description from the auctioneers, ahead of the sale at Dunston Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Norwich next month, it states: "The three storey building was originally built in 1857 but recently the property has been upgraded into a stylish café, bar and restaurant."

Originally built with just two floors by the Gourock Ropeworks company, the building was also home to furniture store Ananas and Dansk, and was then an antiques shop before the bar opened in April 2017.

According to the auctioneers, the three-storey bar "extends to over 4,100 sq. ft with the ground floor offering a reception, café area, kitchens and storage and the upper floors having further bar and seating areas."

With the commercial auction due to take place at 11am on July 17, the auction house website states: "Potential may exist for a number of alternative uses (subject to planning)."

Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/97766

