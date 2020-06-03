Search

Norwich developments scoop best healthcare and student accommodation awards

PUBLISHED: 15:46 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 03 June 2020

Crown Place in Norwich has won a RICS award. Pic www.crm-students..com

Crown Place in Norwich has won a RICS award. Pic www.crm-students..com

Archant

Two developments in Norfolk have been awarded top architecture awards.

Inside Crown Place. Pic: Archant libraryInside Crown Place. Pic: Archant library

RICS (Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors) has announced the winners of its Social Impact Awards for the East of England with Norwich scooping two of the top prizes.

The Nook in Framingham Earl took home the prize for best healthcare development, with Crown Place in Norwich taking home the best student accommodation award.

The gym at the student complex Crown Place, above the old BHS. Pic: Archant libraryThe gym at the student complex Crown Place, above the old BHS. Pic: Archant library

The Nook is a children’s hospice run by East Anglian Children’s Hospices (each) which was opened last year by HRH the Duchess of Cambridge.

Crown Place in St Stephens Street in Norwich features a gym as well as built-in appliances and a cinema room.

Head judge for East of England, Jonathan Nelson, said: “The built environment is an integral part of the UK economy but also makes a positive impact on our everyday lives.

“In these challenging times, it is warming to reflect on these winning projects, and how they are not only a demonstration of the breadth of talent within the profession, but showcase how buildings can make towns and cities across the country more inclusive and deliver communities which people can be proud of.”

