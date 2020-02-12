Search

Seafront hotel up for sale for £1 million

12 February, 2020 - 06:00
The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

GoogleMaps

A hotel overlooking Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade has been put up for sale for £1 million.

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth is one of those which can be enjoyed by guests of Grand UK Holidays (for Grand UK Holidays competition - LOW 10/01/13) picture: SUPPLIEDThe Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth is one of those which can be enjoyed by guests of Grand UK Holidays (for Grand UK Holidays competition - LOW 10/01/13) picture: SUPPLIED

The UK Holiday Group is selling The Nelson, which is on the coastal town's seafront, because it "no longer suits" the business' needs.

The hotel has 50 rooms and as two bars - the Library and the Lounge - a meeting room and a function room.

A spokeswoman for the UK Holiday Group said: "The UK Holiday Group owns and operates a number of hotels around the country, including the Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth.

"It's a lovely property, and trades very well, but no longer suits our needs and is therefore offered for sale. If it fails to find a buyer we will continue to operate it and invest in the property as we have in the past.

"The hotel will not be closing while it remains in our ownership."

The hotel sees most of its business from tourists and said that following conversations with vendors, the site is expected to be well-booked through to the end of the 2020 season.

The group added that it had also recently refurbished its Trafalgar function room which can now be used for weddings.

The room now has a dance floor and bar as well as a separate cloakroom.

The owners added: "There is additional potential in developing the room adjacent to the seafront which should be more than capable of generating extra revenue."

