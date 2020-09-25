‘We’ve had no end of support’ - Village pub to reopen six weeks after flooding

Caitlin Haydon owner of The Nags Head pub in East Harling. Photo: Emily Thomson Archant

A village pub is set reopen six weeks after flooding which caused thousands of pounds in damages forced them to close.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Caitlin Haydon owner of The Nags Head pub in East Harling. Photo: Emily Thomson Caitlin Haydon owner of The Nags Head pub in East Harling. Photo: Emily Thomson

The Nags Head pub, in East Harling, was one of the worst hit during heavy rain back in August, which saw its carpark and restaurant floor under water.

Less than two months after reopening post lockdown and with a fully book restaurant during the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, on Sunday, August 16, the pub was once again forced to close its doors.

But nearly six weeks later, with new flooring and carpet in its restaurant and kitchen, pub owner, Caitlin Haydon, said they are once again ready to reopen.

She said: “It came down so quickly, it started raining and within 20 minutes we were under water. We didn’t have time to react.

The Nags Head pub in East Harling is set to reopen after flooding caused it to close in August. New flooring and carpets have been laid. Photo: Emily Thomson The Nags Head pub in East Harling is set to reopen after flooding caused it to close in August. New flooring and carpets have been laid. Photo: Emily Thomson

“We had to have our flooring completely ripped out and driers and dehumidifiers put in, which took about two and a half weeks.

“We got signed off as dry a couple of weeks ago and since then everything has been full on getting the flooring re-laid, carpets put down and putting everything back together.

“It was quite a big job.”

The pub will open its door on Saturday, September 26, for drinks only but Ms Haydon said food service should resume the following weekend.

The Nags Head pub in East Harling is set to reopen after flooding caused it to close in August. New flooring and carpets have been laid. Photo: Emily Thomson The Nags Head pub in East Harling is set to reopen after flooding caused it to close in August. New flooring and carpets have been laid. Photo: Emily Thomson

Ms Haydon added: “It was really hard because we had two more weeks of August to go and we had to cancel a full restaurant for two weeks of the eat out to help out scheme.

“The phone was ringing off the hook with people wanting to book in.

“It was a huge hit because we were so busy for a couple of weeks and then it was just all gone and we needed that business.

“It was going to set us up for being quieter in September when the scheme ended and the kids went back to school.”

The Nags Head pub in East Harling is set to reopen after flooding caused it to close in August. New flooring and carpets have been laid. Photo: Emily Thomson The Nags Head pub in East Harling is set to reopen after flooding caused it to close in August. New flooring and carpets have been laid. Photo: Emily Thomson

The pubs reopening comes just as new restrictions came into force on Thursday, September 24, forcing pubs and restaurants to close at 10pm.

Despite the changes, Ms Haydon said they are looking forward to welcoming back their customers.

She added: “We have had no end of contact and support from the community, everyone wants to see us back open again.”

Ms Haydon added that the pub had survived Friday’s torrential rain unscathed.

East Harling was hit with heavy rainfall over the weekend and flooded The Nags Head pub which has now been forced to close.Photo: Caitlyn Cooke East Harling was hit with heavy rainfall over the weekend and flooded The Nags Head pub which has now been forced to close.Photo: Caitlyn Cooke

You may also want to watch: