Pub forced to close due to flooding just weeks after reopening following lockdown
PUBLISHED: 16:17 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 17 August 2020
Caitlyn Cooke
A landlady has told of her “devastation” after her pub was hit by severe flooding, forcing her to close less than two months after reopening.
East Harling was one of the worst hit areas on Sunday, as nearly 160mm (about six inches) of rain fell in the space of five hours, leaving some residents and business owners ‘knee deep’ in water.
It is the equivalant of about three months’ rainfall.
Despite the severe weather, regulars at The Nags Head pub, on Market Street, were among those who stayed to help, as water filled the car park and flooded the kitchen and restaurant.
Ben Noble, 24, pub chef, said: “It was shocking. At the end of service, we realised water was coming through the smoking shelter door. “The next thing we knew we were wading knee deep through water in the car park. Then the restaurant and kitchen was flooded. It was surreal.”
MORE: ‘More rain to come’ - Forecasters expect more downpour to hit region, but at lighter rate
Caitlyn Cooke, pub landlady, said it was “just another blow” for her business, which was trying to recover post lockdown.
Now Mrs Cooke has been forced to close her doors once more as they assess the damage.
She said: “It’s not ideal, especially after we just managed to reopen on July 4.
“We are gutted, especially because of the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, we were super busy and we had a full restaurant for the next three days but we have had to cancel.
“It’s just another blow for us.”
MORE: Village lane flooded for third time in downpour
This comes after the pub had its kitchen floor replaced in June, after Mrs Cook spent lockdown making renovations to the business as they prepared to reopen.
But water damage may mean more work will have to be carried out.
The 25-year-old added: “I am not sure when we will reopen. Right now I am waiting to hear back from the insurance company.
“We might have to take up the restaurant or kitchen floor and relay new carpets, it depends how long that takes.
“So today we are all feeling deflated. It has been busy and everyone has loved coming out again so we are all really devastated we have to shut again so soon.
“But I just wanted to thank the community and our customers for their help yesterday, it was all hands on deck.”
MORE: ‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.