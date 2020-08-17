Search

Pub forced to close due to flooding just weeks after reopening following lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:17 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 17 August 2020

East Harling was hit with heavy rainfall over the weekend and flooded The Nags Head pub which has now been forced to close.Photo: Caitlyn Cooke

East Harling was hit with heavy rainfall over the weekend and flooded The Nags Head pub which has now been forced to close.Photo: Caitlyn Cooke

Caitlyn Cooke

A landlady has told of her “devastation” after her pub was hit by severe flooding, forcing her to close less than two months after reopening.

East Harling was hit with heavy rainfall and flooding over the weekend. Photo: Emily Thomson

East Harling was one of the worst hit areas on Sunday, as nearly 160mm (about six inches) of rain fell in the space of five hours, leaving some residents and business owners ‘knee deep’ in water.

It is the equivalant of about three months’ rainfall.

Despite the severe weather, regulars at The Nags Head pub, on Market Street, were among those who stayed to help, as water filled the car park and flooded the kitchen and restaurant.

Ben Noble, 24, pub chef, said: “It was shocking. At the end of service, we realised water was coming through the smoking shelter door. “The next thing we knew we were wading knee deep through water in the car park. Then the restaurant and kitchen was flooded. It was surreal.”

East Harling was hit with heavy rainfall over the weekend and flooded The Nags Head pub which has now been forced to close.Photo: Caitlyn Cooke

Caitlyn Cooke, pub landlady, said it was “just another blow” for her business, which was trying to recover post lockdown.

Now Mrs Cooke has been forced to close her doors once more as they assess the damage.

She said: “It’s not ideal, especially after we just managed to reopen on July 4.

East Harling was hit with heavy rainfall over the weekend and flooded The Nags Head pub which has now been forced to close.Photo: Caitlyn CookeEast Harling was hit with heavy rainfall over the weekend and flooded The Nags Head pub which has now been forced to close.Photo: Caitlyn Cooke

“We are gutted, especially because of the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, we were super busy and we had a full restaurant for the next three days but we have had to cancel.

“It’s just another blow for us.”

This comes after the pub had its kitchen floor replaced in June, after Mrs Cook spent lockdown making renovations to the business as they prepared to reopen.

East Harling was hit with heavy rainfall over the weekend and flooded The Nags Head pub which has now been forced to close.Photo: Emily Thomson

But water damage may mean more work will have to be carried out.

The 25-year-old added: “I am not sure when we will reopen. Right now I am waiting to hear back from the insurance company.

“We might have to take up the restaurant or kitchen floor and relay new carpets, it depends how long that takes.

“So today we are all feeling deflated. It has been busy and everyone has loved coming out again so we are all really devastated we have to shut again so soon.

Ben Noble is chef at The Nags Head pub. Photo: Emily ThomsonBen Noble is chef at The Nags Head pub. Photo: Emily Thomson

“But I just wanted to thank the community and our customers for their help yesterday, it was all hands on deck.”

