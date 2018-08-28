Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

A Norwich pub is hoping to create a restaurant and beer garden in the middle of the city centre, in what its landlord said could be a first for the city.

Phil Cutter at the Murderers, on Timber Hill, has applied for permission to place 30 chairs and 10 tables on Orford Hill, next to the Santander bank.

It would be open from 8am to 9pm daily from March to October, and would be an area for the pub’s customers to eat and drink he said, rather than solely being an extension of the bar.

Landlord Mr Cutter said he hopes it will bring back some vibrancy to the area, which he said had been knocked by the temporary relocation of Primark.

He said: “I’ve been talking to the city council and police for a little while about using that space down the bottom of the hill, because it’s a lovely spot.

“It’s massively under utilised, and I just thought that rather than standing there empty for another summer, with people sitting on the trees, we could use it for outside additional seating during the summer months.”

He said travelling elsewhere around the country and seeing pubs doing something similar had inspired the idea, and made him realise Norwich was “missing a trick”.

“It might be the first time the city’s done something like it,” he said, “and until you try something you don’t know and I’d love to be given the chance to try it.

“The idea isn’t just to have a space where people can drink all afternoon, it would be more of a restaurant. Because as nice as our pub is, in those summer months people want to eat outside.”

He said he was committed to keeping the area, which would be roped off, clean and tidy, and had spoken to neighbours about his plans.

“Given that Primark has been shut for the last year, we have seen a massive down turn in people coming down Timber Hill,” he said. “It could bring some vibrancy back to the hill.”

The area would close at 9pm, and would be staffed all the time he said.

People have until March 6 to comment on the application.

