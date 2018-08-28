Search

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 06:52 08 February 2019

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

A Norwich pub is hoping to create a restaurant and beer garden in the middle of the city centre, in what its landlord said could be a first for the city.

The area off Orford Hill, where the restaurant and beer garden would be. Photo: GoogleThe area off Orford Hill, where the restaurant and beer garden would be. Photo: Google

Phil Cutter at the Murderers, on Timber Hill, has applied for permission to place 30 chairs and 10 tables on Orford Hill, next to the Santander bank.

It would be open from 8am to 9pm daily from March to October, and would be an area for the pub’s customers to eat and drink he said, rather than solely being an extension of the bar.

Landlord Mr Cutter said he hopes it will bring back some vibrancy to the area, which he said had been knocked by the temporary relocation of Primark.

He said: “I’ve been talking to the city council and police for a little while about using that space down the bottom of the hill, because it’s a lovely spot.

“It’s massively under utilised, and I just thought that rather than standing there empty for another summer, with people sitting on the trees, we could use it for outside additional seating during the summer months.”

He said travelling elsewhere around the country and seeing pubs doing something similar had inspired the idea, and made him realise Norwich was “missing a trick”.

“It might be the first time the city’s done something like it,” he said, “and until you try something you don’t know and I’d love to be given the chance to try it.

“The idea isn’t just to have a space where people can drink all afternoon, it would be more of a restaurant. Because as nice as our pub is, in those summer months people want to eat outside.”

He said he was committed to keeping the area, which would be roped off, clean and tidy, and had spoken to neighbours about his plans.

“Given that Primark has been shut for the last year, we have seen a massive down turn in people coming down Timber Hill,” he said. “It could bring some vibrancy back to the hill.”

The area would close at 9pm, and would be staffed all the time he said.

People have until March 6 to comment on the application.

• Do you have a Norwich story? Email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

