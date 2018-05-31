Search

Former hotel and wedding venue which shut down is up for sale

PUBLISHED: 08:57 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 21 January 2020

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A former hotel and wedding venue which closed at the end of last year has gone up for sale.

The Manor Hotel in Mundesley, a purpose-built three-storey Victorian building with 22 en-suite bedrooms, has been put on the market by Christie & Co for £450,000.

On December 19 the hotel wrote a post on Facebook announcing that they had made the decision to cease trading with immediate effect.

In the post, The Manor Hotel, run by Steven Williams, said: "It is with great sadness that due to a downturn in business in an ever challenging market place, management have made the decision to cease trading with immediate effect.

"We have endeavoured over many months to find a way through but have been unable.

Bradley and Tori who booked their wedding through The Manor Hotel in Mundesley. Picture: SubmittedBradley and Tori who booked their wedding through The Manor Hotel in Mundesley. Picture: Submitted

"We would like to thank our loyal customers that have enjoyed many events at the hotel, our staff and apologise to those that have upcoming events we are unable to honour."

LPA receivers have been appointed to the property by the lender who has a mortgage or charge over the hotel.

Receivers have the power to sell property and collect rent, they will have financial control over the day to day running of the property to ensure that the debt is paid.

In the hotel's listing on Right Move, it says: "Trading ceased before Christmas 2019, but the former business operated year round. Given the appointment of LPA Receivers, an early sale is being sought, reflected in the asking price for the property.

Paige Sellick and her fiance Ryan booked their wedding at The Manor Hotel for August 28, 2020. Picture: SubmittedPaige Sellick and her fiance Ryan booked their wedding at The Manor Hotel for August 28, 2020. Picture: Submitted

"The Manor Hotel is a property we accordingly recommend is viewed as soon as possible as we anticipate a significant level of interest being expressed. Viewing days are planned - more details on request to Christie & Co."

Hundreds of people were left out of pocket or without a wedding venue, including almost 1,500 people who had pre-paid for a meal with prosecco at the hotel through the online deal finder, Groupon.

Bradley Wortley, 33, and Tori Vaissiere, 30, from Dereham, were one of the couples affected by the closure as they booked their wedding with the hotel in October 2019 just a few days after they got engaged.

The hotel boasts a main bar and adjoining coffee shop, accommodating around 50, a hotel lounge seating 20, restaurant, dining and function areas with a carvery unit and an extensive and well equipped kitchen.

