Hotel's 'soul-destroying' food hygiene rating lifted from zero in recent inspection

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012

A north Norfolk hotel has upped its food hygiene rating after being told urgent improvement was necessary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Manor Hotel, on Beach Road, Mundesley was given the rating by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on February, 26, after a customer made a complaint.

The council re-inspected the hotel four months later, on June 27, 2019 and upped its rating to four stars.

A spokesperson from the hotel said: "In February this year we were devastated to receive a zero food hygiene rating following an inspection.

"We have worked tirelessly with a new kitchen team to turn the rating around and be back where we should be."

The Manor Hotel in Mundesley. Picture: Colin Finch The Manor Hotel in Mundesley. Picture: Colin Finch

Since the previous inspection the hotel has replaced the flooring in the kitchen and carried out other maintenance works.

A NNDC spokesperson said: "We can confirm that our officers visited the Manor Hotel on June 27 and awarded the site with food hygiene rating of 4. We are pleased to see a local business improving and taking food hygiene seriously."

You may also want to watch:

A new head chef, Neil Williams, was hired after the previous rating was given.

The Manor Hotel in Mundesley. Picture: Colin Finch The Manor Hotel in Mundesley. Picture: Colin Finch

Since being appointed, Mr Williams has released a new menu, a revised seafood menu and also launched the Clifftop Coffee Shop.

The hotel, which is now rated as 'good', said: "Our new head chef has been an absolute credit to the hotel, investing considerable hours above and beyond what's expected.

"The team at The Manor have all worked exceptionally hard to improve organisation within the restaurant, its cleanliness and service."

Since Steve Williams took ownership of the hotel in February 2018, he has invested £500,000 on improvements to rooms, including refurbishing executive rooms and the addition of a luxury bridal suite complete with sauna, draft proofing windows and restoring original features.

The Manor Hotel in Mundesley. Picture: Colin Finch The Manor Hotel in Mundesley. Picture: Colin Finch

The 47-year-old hotel owner has worked in industry for 15 years and previously managed Elm Farm Country House in Norwich.

The Manor said: "We are so proud to have now been re-rated with four stars and hope to welcome many guests over the summer season, Christmas time, along with lots of seaside weddings.

"We hope with our new rating, old and new customers will return for a fabulous meal for many years to come.

"I can't thank the team and especially Neil enough for all of their hard work to turn a soul-destroying rating into four stars in only a few months."