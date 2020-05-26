The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

A full list of retailers that can reopen next month including fashion stores, betting shops and charity stores has been announced.

Ministers were keen to stress the June 15 date, given by Boris Johnson, could change if coronavirus infections don’t continue to drop.

Gift shops in museums, retail spaces in theatres, libraries, heritage sites and tourist attractions will be allowed to reopen.

But Michael Gove, minister for the cabinet office, urged shoppers to “exercise restraint” by not trying on clothing or testing goods and items such as make-up ahead of purchase.

The full list of retailers that can be open from June 15, although some have already been allowed to open includes:

Food stores

Chemists

Hardware/homeware stores

Fashion shops

Charity shops

Betting shops and arcades

Tailors, dress fitters and fashion designers

Car dealerships

Auction houses

Antique stores

Retail art galleries

Photography studios

Gift shops and retail spaces in theatres, museums, libraries, heritage sites and tourist sites

Mobile phone stores

Indoor and outdoor markets

Craft fairs

The guidance also applies to those currently open, including banks, post offices and other money businesses. Restaurants, pubs and cafes remain closed but are able to serve takeaway food. The prime minister also allowed outdoor markets and car showrooms to reopen from June 1.

