This city pub has been voted the best in Norfolk by CAMRA

The Leopard has won Pub of the Year. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich and Norfolk Campaign for Real Ale CAMRA

Norwich and Norfolk Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has announced its winner for the ‘pub of the year’ award.

The Green Dragon has won Rural Pub of the Year. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich and Norfolk Campaign for Real Ale The Green Dragon has won Rural Pub of the Year. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich and Norfolk Campaign for Real Ale

The Leopard, on Bull Close Road in Norwich, will be presented with the award for ‘branch pub of the year 2019’ on Friday, April 12.

CAMRA congratulated pub owners Bob Utting and Michelle Elden and their team, saying: “The Leopard is a fantastic community pub, which has been totally transformed since Bob bought it from Bateman’s back in 2014.

“A complete interior and exterior renovation changed a somewhat run-down back-street boozer into a light and bright, friendly pub, with something for everyone.

“A great range of real ales and ciders, of course, mostly from local breweries, but also quality keg beers, including a changing craft keg beer run through an old Watney’s font.”

The White Lion has won Cider Pub of the Year. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich and Norfolk Campaign for Real Ale The White Lion has won Cider Pub of the Year. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich and Norfolk Campaign for Real Ale

CAMRA also named The Leopard ‘city pub of the year’ and revealed further winners - with The Green Dragon in Wymondham regaining its crown as ‘rural pub of the year’ and The White Lion on Oak Street named as ‘branch cider pub of the year’.

The first ever ‘branch club of the year’ was won by the Bob Carter Leisure Centre in Drayton.