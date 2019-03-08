Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

A thatched building which housed a highly regarded restaurant run by one of the county's famous chefs is going under the hammer for sale at auction.

The property for auction in Brundall. Pic: Archant The property for auction in Brundall. Pic: Archant

The Lavender House in Brundall, which was formerly a restaurant at one time run by renowned local chef and the building's owner Richard Hughes, is for sale at auction in Norwich on October 23.

The Lavender House ran for about a decade under Mr Hughes, who is now director at the Assembly House in Norwich. The Lavender House later became an Indian restaurant called Masala Cottage until this business closed down in May. It followed Mr Hughes having to take action because of an issue with rent and insurance payments and he decided to sell despite many people asking him to re-open it as his restaurant.

Inside the Lavender House now it is empty. Pic: Auction House Inside the Lavender House now it is empty. Pic: Auction House

The property in The Street, offers large kitchens and a first floor living room as well as three bedrooms and character features such as inglenook fireplaces, exposed beams and a thatched roof which was replaced in 2017. The annual rent when it was let as Masala Cottage was £27,500 with additional business rates of £18,250.

Bryan Baxter, auctioneer and agent at Auction House who is marketing the property, said: "Located in the centre of an expanding and popular Broadland village, this long standing and highly regarded former restaurant provides extensive dining areas, public areas and kitchens."

The auction is at the Dunston Hall Hotel in Norwich at 11am.

Inside the Lavender House now it is up for auction. Pic: Auction House Inside the Lavender House now it is up for auction. Pic: Auction House

The property when it was the Lavender House, Brundall. Pic: Archant The property when it was the Lavender House, Brundall. Pic: Archant

