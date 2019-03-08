One of city's most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look
PUBLISHED: 17:56 19 August 2019
One of Norwich's most best-loved restaurants is about to unveil a makeover.
New bosses at The Last Wine Bar - one of the city's longest-running restaurants and a favourite with Norwich City footballers and the Canaries' manager - will soon reveal the new brasserie.
And for the first time in the restaurant's 30-year history, food and drink can now be served properly outside.
The St Georges' Street restaurant and bar, bought out by a consortium of business bosses earlier this year, is revamping its restaurant next door into a Parisian-style brasserie, due to open on September 2.
After getting planning permission from the city council last month, it has also opened a terrace with tables and chairs on the pavement.
Previously, the Last - which regularly plays host to the likes of Daniel Farke and Carrow Road legends including Iwan Roberts - was unable to offer a service outside because of licencing issues and was barred from serving at the rear because of the proximity to flats.
But now the new outdoor seating has been revealed alongside a social media post declaring: "What a fine day to dine alfresco in a fine city ... our kitchen is open for you to come and grab a tasty bite to eat and enjoy the sun."
New, modern branding has gone up and the windows to the new restaurant are currently covered with blinds bearing the message: "Keep calm, The Last is relaunching."
One of the owners, Mark Loveday, partner at financial investment firm Loveday & Partners based in Norwich, said: "We have been revamping an old city institution, polishing it up, as it has always had a wonderful atmosphere and is a favourite of so many people."
He said the brasserie would be using locally sourced ingredients and the cellar was going to be made into a venue for parties and celebrations with the bar continuing as always, but with a bit of a cosmetic improvement.
The revamp comes after the venue was bought out by a consortium of investors back in March prompted by the retirement of its founder, James Sawrey-Cookson, aged 67. Alongside Mr Loveday the other new co-owners are management consultant Lynda Baxter, Mark Duffy, chairman at Dardan Security and Vince Pearson, chairman of catering company Waterfall Elior. It is run with a senior team made up of manager Emma Neal, head chef Iain McCarten, deputy manager Gracie Sutton and business support coach Richard Maxwell.