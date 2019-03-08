One of city's most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

One of Norwich's most best-loved restaurants is about to unveil a makeover.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new-look brasserie with the terrace where you can eat and drink outside on the pavement. Pic: Last The new-look brasserie with the terrace where you can eat and drink outside on the pavement. Pic: Last

New bosses at The Last Wine Bar - one of the city's longest-running restaurants and a favourite with Norwich City footballers and the Canaries' manager - will soon reveal the new brasserie.

And for the first time in the restaurant's 30-year history, food and drink can now be served properly outside.

The St Georges' Street restaurant and bar, bought out by a consortium of business bosses earlier this year, is revamping its restaurant next door into a Parisian-style brasserie, due to open on September 2.

After getting planning permission from the city council last month, it has also opened a terrace with tables and chairs on the pavement.

Former Norwich City player Iwan Roberts celebrating at The Last Wine Bar in 2016. Pic: Archant library Former Norwich City player Iwan Roberts celebrating at The Last Wine Bar in 2016. Pic: Archant library

Previously, the Last - which regularly plays host to the likes of Daniel Farke and Carrow Road legends including Iwan Roberts - was unable to offer a service outside because of licencing issues and was barred from serving at the rear because of the proximity to flats.

MORE: New store to open in former Norwich City Football Club shop

The Last Wine Bar soon after opening. Pictured: James Sawrey-Cookson behind the bar. Picture: Archant library The Last Wine Bar soon after opening. Pictured: James Sawrey-Cookson behind the bar. Picture: Archant library

But now the new outdoor seating has been revealed alongside a social media post declaring: "What a fine day to dine alfresco in a fine city ... our kitchen is open for you to come and grab a tasty bite to eat and enjoy the sun."

New, modern branding has gone up and the windows to the new restaurant are currently covered with blinds bearing the message: "Keep calm, The Last is relaunching."

One of the owners, Mark Loveday, partner at financial investment firm Loveday & Partners based in Norwich, said: "We have been revamping an old city institution, polishing it up, as it has always had a wonderful atmosphere and is a favourite of so many people."

He said the brasserie would be using locally sourced ingredients and the cellar was going to be made into a venue for parties and celebrations with the bar continuing as always, but with a bit of a cosmetic improvement.

The Last Wine Bar soon after opening with former owner James Sawrey-Cookson serving. Picture: Archant library The Last Wine Bar soon after opening with former owner James Sawrey-Cookson serving. Picture: Archant library

The revamp comes after the venue was bought out by a consortium of investors back in March prompted by the retirement of its founder, James Sawrey-Cookson, aged 67. Alongside Mr Loveday the other new co-owners are management consultant Lynda Baxter, Mark Duffy, chairman at Dardan Security and Vince Pearson, chairman of catering company Waterfall Elior. It is run with a senior team made up of manager Emma Neal, head chef Iain McCarten, deputy manager Gracie Sutton and business support coach Richard Maxwell.

'Popstars' Noel, Myleene and Danny at The Last Wine Bar in 2001. Pic: Archant library 'Popstars' Noel, Myleene and Danny at The Last Wine Bar in 2001. Pic: Archant library

The Last Wine Bar head chef Iain McCarten, former partner Ecky Limon, manager Emma Swatman and former partners James Sawrey-Cookson pictured last year. Picture: Andy Newman The Last Wine Bar head chef Iain McCarten, former partner Ecky Limon, manager Emma Swatman and former partners James Sawrey-Cookson pictured last year. Picture: Andy Newman

The new-look brasserie with the terrace where you can eat and drink outside on the pavement. Pic: Last The new-look brasserie with the terrace where you can eat and drink outside on the pavement. Pic: Last

How the Last used to look before the revamp began. Pic: Archant How the Last used to look before the revamp began. Pic: Archant

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

The new-look brasserie with the terrace where you can eat and drink outside on the pavement. Pic: Last The new-look brasserie with the terrace where you can eat and drink outside on the pavement. Pic: Last

Two of the owners of the Last, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant Two of the owners of the Last, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

The new-look brasserie. Pic: Archant The new-look brasserie. Pic: Archant

Two of the owners of the Last, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant Two of the owners of the Last, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant