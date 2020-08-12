Search

Advanced search

Independent restaurant shuts permanently with new owner sought

12 August, 2020 - 17:00
Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co

Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co

The English Whisky Co

The owners of an independent restaurant have said they have no plans to reopen the venue after it shut during lockdown.

The newly rennovated shop at The English Whisky Co. Picture: The English Whisky CoThe newly rennovated shop at The English Whisky Co. Picture: The English Whisky Co

The Kitchen at the English Whisky Co’s St George’s distillery has closed under its current ownerships with its owners saying the business needs to focus on its core whisky operation.

Andrew Nelstrop is the owner of the English Whisky Co, and said: “The restaurant opened in 2017 and we’d managed to iron out any teething problems – it was going really well. When we were told to shut it became clear we need to focus on whisky as that took a hit with bars and restaurants being shut.”

MORE: Q&A: What is a recession and what does it mean for you?



Around 20 people lost their job as a result of the closure, but Mr Nelstrop is hopeful that a buyer can be found.

The Kithen, owned by the English Whisky Co, is looking for a new owner. Picture: The English Whisky CoThe Kithen, owned by the English Whisky Co, is looking for a new owner. Picture: The English Whisky Co

“I hope it won’t be closed forever. It’s got a commercial kitchen and it’s a huge space so it can easily be used as a restaurant or even a farm shop. Because of the site we’re on there’s also 10 acres of land around as well as a river running through it, so there’s plenty you can make of outside as well,” he said.

Mr Nelstrop added that because of the core focus of the business being whisky opening The Kitchen at peak times often had not been possible.

You may also want to watch:

“We opened it during the day which was fine but for an offering like that it really needs to be open in the evenings. That’s what will make it really profitable and for a restaurant business that’d just be what they would do,” he said.

He added that the Roudham-based business had navigated the coronavirus storm fairly well given the lead times on their products.

“We work in years and decades as opposed to days and months – so a six-month blip doesn’t really damage us the way it would other businesses. We’re distilling whiskies now which will be ready in 20 years,” he said.

“The majority of our business is now exports as well, and in lockdown that has hugely shifted to China and France which is interesting. We’ve been trying to crack into the Chinese market for years now and it’s strange that we’ve seen a huge surge in recent months.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

Anger as rubbish piles up at seaside beauty spot

Rubbish has been stacking up around the bins on Beach Road, Brancaster, prompting a message to visitors to take their litter home. Picture: Supplied

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

The inside story on City, Liverpool and Jamal Lewis saga

Jamal Lewis has had a turbulent few days but remains a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Norfolk road

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Watton Road between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family tributes to loving mother who died rescuing son

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her 14-year-old son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Picture: PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Senior Conservative councillor banned from roads for repeated speeding

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Norfolk road

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Watton Road between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter. Photo: Google Maps

Water use warning as demand surges in ‘1976-style’ heatwave

A garden hose. Picture: James Bass

Man accused of hammer threats and racial abuse against neighbours

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Shipping container plans for former RAF site near coast

The site off Langham Road at Morston, where a storage facility is proposed. Image: Google Maps