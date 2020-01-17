The street where a terraced house costs you £600,000

This end terrace has just gone up for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox/Archant

Norwich's Golden Triangle is living up to its name in terms of commanding high property prices - with an end terraced house just gone up for sale for £600,000-£625,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox

For the same price you could buy elsewhere in Norfolk, an Edwardian, five bedroom house in 0.75 acres overlooking meadows in Loddon or a Grade II listed thatched farmhouse with four bedrooms, a separate barn and situated in 0.9 acres in the sought after village of Carleton Rode.

MORE: Have you tried the new Citrus Kiss beer from brewer Mr Winter?

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000.-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox The house on College Road for sale for £600,000.-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox

But such is the demand for a home in the illustrious College Road, in prime GT turf and close to good schools, three estate agents are currently marketing an end terrace, built in 1908 with accommodation over three storeys.

The house offers six bedrooms, beautiful decor and four reception rooms. It price tag reflects its location, in one of the most desirable streets in this quarter of the city, a road which stretches from Unthank Road right across to Earlham Road.

Nick Taylor, chairman of the NDAEA, Norwich & District Association of Estate Agents, with more than 30 members, said: "Is £600,000 too much to pay for an end of terrace house in College Road?

"That depends on the terraced house in question. College Road is certainly a prime location with its easy access to the city, great local shopping facilities and excellent schools. Parking is always a hassle but the same could be said for much of the Golden Triangle and besides, aren't we all supposed to be giving up our cars, anyway?

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox

"When it comes to value for money it's all about size. This house is about 2,000sqft so £600,000 sounds about right. Where else in the Golden Triangle can you buy 2,000sqf for less money, I would argue."

The house, being marketed by agents abbotFox, William H Brown and Sowerbys, offers far-reaching city views from its top floor and garaging, rare in this part of the city.

Agent Samuel Le Good, from abbotFox said: "Properties of this size and setting are rare, located in the heart of the ever-popular Golden Triangle. Properties of this calibre are rarely available."

Interestingly, it's not the most expensive terraced house in Norwich on the market. A Grade II listed five bedroom mid-terrace is for sale for £785,000 in The Crescent, Chapelfield Road, also in the GT and there's a historic four bedroom 16th century terraced house in one of Norwich's most historic locations, Elm Hill, for sale for £725,000.

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox

You may also want to watch:

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox

The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox The house on College Road for sale for £600,000-£625,000. Pic: abbotFox