Iconic north Norfolk hotel set to change hands for more than £8.65 million

Brendan Hopkins outside the Hoste, in Burnham Market. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2014

A popular north Norfolk hotel which has previously been named in the top 10 country hotels in the UK is being sold for more than £8.65 million.

Brendan Hopkins, who has owned The Hoste in Burnham Market for the last seven years, has sold the hotel and spa to The City Pub Group.

The 53-bedroom site was previously named in the top 10 country hotels in the UK by The Guardian and also featured in The Times Cool Hotel Guide in 2017.

The City Pub Group, which also owns other destinations in Norfolk including The Georgian Townhouse and St Andrews Brew House in Norwich, will take over the running of the hotel later this year on May 1.

The pub will be sold for a minimum of £8.65 million, which will likely increase due to incentives based around sales.

Mr Hopkins said: “Me and my wife are delighted that The City Pub Group will be taking over as owners.

“We have really enjoyed the last seven years and we feel that this is the best outcome for our staff, our customers, our suppliers, and we are confident that The Hoste is in very good hands.”

Current staff and management at the hotel are set to be kept on.

The City Pub Group recently revealed that its revenue for 2018 rose 22pc from the previous year and that it also opened 11 new pubs last year.

It currently owns 44 establishments across southern England and Wales.

The City Pub Group have been approached for comment.