PUBLISHED: 16:31 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 20 August 2019

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

A Norfolk couple planning to retire to the sun have put their bed and breakfast property - which has a fascinating history - up for sale for £795,000.

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: SowerbysThe Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

Simon Witt and his Italian wife Rosanna are selling The Green House, Thorpe Market, near North Walsham, which has seven bedrooms and historic features including a priest's hole. The business has been highly successful with excellent reviews on TripAdvisor since the couple took it over five years ago.

But the lure of the Mediterranean means the property is now on the market. Mr Witt said: "We are hoping to retire, hopefully to Italy or Greece, we've done it for five years which is what we said we would when we took it over."

The Green House has more than 5,000 sqft of accommodation and some other historic features including a side door believed to date to 1590, a

fireplace dated around 1600 and the priest's hole or cupboard dating to the time of Oliver Cromwell.

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: SowerbysThe Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

Inside has more than 3,500sqft providing superb communal receptions for guests alongside private owners with a sitting room leading to an inner hallway, a contemporary kitchen and a substantial cellar. A formal dining room completes the communal receptions. The current owners'

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: SowerbysThe Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

accommodation is found to the rear of the property and enjoys a striking lounge/dining room with semi vaulted-ceilings and a wood burning

stove, a lavish bedroom with direct access to the rear garden and a stylish private bathroom. You've also got a laundry room, an office, a further flexible bedroom and two guest cloakrooms.

The first floor is home to the five guest bedrooms, each served by their own individual en-suite.

Outside, The Green House has intricate formal gardens featuring multiple sun terraces. Reviews praise the beautiful rooms and the friendly hosts, with one reviewer saying in June; 'As soon as we arrived we knew we had discovered an amazing place to stay. The style, decor, friendliness and professionalism of the hosts was amazing...they have decorated their house truly beautifully. The garden is also a haven of peace."

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: SowerbysThe Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

The Green House is for sale with Sowerbys.

