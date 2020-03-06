Search

Advanced search

Former high-flying banker snaps up historic hotel

PUBLISHED: 17:24 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 06 March 2020

The Globe, Wells-Next-the-Sea and its new owner, Philip Turner. Pics: The Globe/Archant

The Globe, Wells-Next-the-Sea and its new owner, Philip Turner. Pics: The Globe/Archant

A former City banker has bought his first Norfolk hotel to add to 10 pubs and inns around East Anglia.

Philip Turner, who has taken over a property in Norfolk. Picture Mark WestleyPhilip Turner, who has taken over a property in Norfolk. Picture Mark Westley

Philip Turner, founder of the Chestnut Group, has taken over the Globe Inn, Wells-next-the-Sea to add to a huge portfolio. This includes several establishments in Suffolk including the Ship at Dunwich, The Crown at Westleton and the Black Lion in Long Melford as well one on the outskirts of Cambridge and others in Essex. His first pub, The Packhorse Inn in Newmarket achieved three AA rosettes, five AA stars and a Sawdays "favourite newcomer hotel' award in its first year.

But the acqusition of the Globe, for an undisclosed sum, situated in the Buttlands, is his first property in Norfolk.

MORE: Heart doctor sells his Victorian home - the HQ of a major cardiac charity

The Globe. Pic: The GlobeThe Globe. Pic: The Globe

Mr Turner, a former banker in London, has a knack of converting period properties into beautiful places to stay and dine in. His boutique restaurant and hotel The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds was recently a finalist in the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards 2020.

Chestnut was set up in 2012 with a vision to 'champion hospitality in East Anglia.' Mr Turner said: "We are really excited to welcome the Globe Inn into the Chestnut Collection. Having been looking to extend our East Anglian footprint into Norfolk for the past two years, we were extremely pleased to discover The Globe Inn, with its great location, successful business and talented team all sharing our vision and values to champion the best of the region.

"Personally, I always enjoy visiting the area, which is fast becoming a go-to destination with its impressive long sandy beaches and nature reserve, buzzing community and close proximity to historic Holkham."

The Globe. Pic; The GlobeThe Globe. Pic; The Globe

You may also want to watch:

The Globe Inn is a restaurant and inn overlooking a pretty, leafy Georgian square and has 19 en suite bedrooms.

Stephen and Antonia Bournes, previous owners of The Globe Inn, said: "Having enjoyed owning and running The Globe Inn for the last six and half years, it has been a real delight to get to know and become a part of the Wells community. The decision to hand the ownership over to Chestnut is a natural one. We look forward to working closely with them in the transition period to ensure the best outcome for our loyal team, visitors and guests."

The Globe. Pic: The GlobeThe Globe. Pic: The Globe

The Globe, Wells-Next-The-Sea. Pic: The GlobeThe Globe, Wells-Next-The-Sea. Pic: The Globe

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police contact family of missing Suffolk dad as body found in water

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

A47 shut after sugar syrup and diesel spill following crash between lorry, tanker and car

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Love at first sight? Not quite for City chief ahead of Wilder reunion

Daniel Farke and Chris Wilder have forged a bond since their first ever spicy meeting in the Championship ahead of the latest Bramall Lane return Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

TEAM NEWS: Zimmermann in contention for City’s trip to Sheffield United

Christoph Zimmermann was set to visit a specialist this week to assess the extent of a muscular issue that has sidelined the Norwich City defender Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police contact family of missing Suffolk dad as body found in water

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY
Drive 24