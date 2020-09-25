Search

Gaming venue opens in new Norwich home

PUBLISHED: 08:28 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 25 September 2020

Kieran Meenaghan, owner of The Games Table, at the new premises based on Lower Goat Lane in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

A gaming venue has managed to expand its business despite the pandemic, enjoying a busy first week in its new home.

The Games Table last week moved from Magdalen Street in Norwich to a new home in the Lanes, on Lower Goat Lane.

Launched in June 2018 by Kieran Meenaghan, the venue has proved popular since opening and demand meant it needed to expand.

The new home has doubled the size of the old premises, allowed it to expand its board games library, offer food and refreshments and host events.

Mr Meenaghan said they had been busy since reopening, welcoming both loyal and new fans.

“We had a lot of our regular customers coming back and we had a lot of new customers, and everyone was really positive about how it looked,” he said. “It was a great atmosphere.”

The start of lockdown fell during their move to the new home, which Mr Meenaghan said allowed him to focus on getting the premises up and running.

MORE: Shop to relocate to ‘awesome new premises’ in Norwich Lanes

“It’s been a really interesting few months but like I say all the customers have been really excited,” he said.

He said the change would enable them to open the space up to group bookings, with one hen do already pencilled in for next year.

He said they could launch satellite tournaments, which are only offered by a handful of places in the UK.

And he said a partnership with nearby Mambo Jambo Mexican and South American restaurant had proved popular, with customers now able to order from the restaurant and have the food delivered to the venue.

To fund the move, Mr Meenaghan set up a Kickstarter, which quickly smashed through its £700 target and in total raised more than £7,300 - a further crowdfunder in lockdown raised another £1,800.

Mr Meenaghan said he was pleased but not surprised by the venue’s success, and added: “I had high expectations - I wanted to test out the concept in Anglia Square first but I did think the demand was there.

“I think we’ll have a good future.”

