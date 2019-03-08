Norwich shoe firm acquires another footwear company

The former Van Dal factory in Norwich. The Florida Group, which owns the Van Dal brand, has acquired another shoe firm. Pic: Archant.

A Norwich-based shoe firm which has had a presence in the city since 1936 has acquired another company in a multi-million pound deal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Florida Group, better known for the prestigious women's shoe brand Van Dal, has acquired Padders, located in Kettering, Northamptonshire.

Van Dal first started out in the city in 1936. The Florida Group has exclusive distribution rights with brands such as Bearpaw and Bionatura and partnerships with more than 200 independent shoe retailers, as well as 20 concessions in department stores in the UK and Ireland.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Lunch with a glass of fizz - is this what we as shoppers really want?

Although the partnership will mean the two companies will integrate their footwear and management skills, growing their brands, Padders will continue operating from Northamptonshire. The Florida Group will continue to operate from Norwich.

Florida Group CEO Tony Linford said: "We are delighted to conclude this deal, there is enormous pressure on business in the current climate, particularly on those engaged in manufacturing and wholesale. Inevitably there will be consolidation in the industry and this move represents an exciting opportunity for both businesses."