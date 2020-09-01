Nine-month wait over as village pub reopens

The Dog Inn reopens in Horsford with new owners. The pub will be managed by Ross Ivison. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Archant 2020

A pub has reopened in a village which had been left without one for eight months.

New owners have taken over The Dog Inn, in Horsford, which opened its doors to customers again on Friday.

The pub shut in December when the former landlords left to start a new life in Spain.

Its closure had been described as a “death knell” for the village by people there as the only other pub, the Brickmakers, on Holt Road, had also closed.

Now, though, Ross Ivison has taken over management of The Dog Inn and wants “everyone to just come in and enjoy the pub”.

“We’re aiming the pub at everyone as it’s the only pub in Horsford.” he said. “We were so excited to reopen it and we had heard such good stories from people in the area.

“One former member of staff would stop and chat to me on her walks when she found out I was going to be the manager. Her tales made me want to get up and running as soon as possible to meet everyone.

“When we did reopen the reception was fantastic. All the locals were absolutely over the moon.”

Prior to reopening the pub had undergone a revamp, including a paint change from pink to white on the exterior walls and a bar refit.

Mr Ivison said: “The work has made a huge difference to the pub. We’ve pushed the bar back about 2.5m to create some more space and it will help with social-distancing too. We’ve also got plans to create a second beer garden with shelter in the future.

“At some stage we’re going to get the original fires up and running which will be a particularly nice touch for the winter. It’s important the pub still has a nice village feel to it although we’re encouraging everyone to come in for a drink.”

Among beers served at the pub is an ale from S&P Brewery, which is also based in Horsford.

Mr Ivison said: “It’s really nice to keep things local and it’s going down really well. We’re going to stock one of their summer ales shortly.”

In the coming months, Mr Ivison said the pub was planning to sell bar snacks, such as chips and sausage rolls.

He said: “Food is something we’re going to do but we just wanted to get the pub open first so people had somewhere to drink.”