City centre pub to relaunch this summer following takeover

Punch Pubs & Co who have taken over the Dog House pub in Norwich, Photo by Mark Bullimore Mark Bullimore

The Dog House pub in Norwich is set for a major revamp in time for summer.

Inside the Dog House in Norwich. Picture: Mark Bullimore Inside the Dog House in Norwich. Picture: Mark Bullimore

The pub in St Georges Street has been bought by Punch Pubs, which will be hoping to replicate its success at nearby watering hole the Wildman.

Punch Pubs said it has plans to invest in the Dog House, but has not yet revealed what this will entail.

Punch's chief executive officer, Clive Chesser, said: "We are pleased to welcome the Dog House into the Punch family and look forward to working together with our new Publicans and their teams.

"We have plans to invest in the pub and relaunch in time for summer trading. We look forward to providing further updates as these plans progress, but in the meantime, the Dog House will continue to be open and trading as usual."

Punch Pubs was behind the £130,000 investment into the Wildman in Bedford Street, which reopened in September.

Previously the décor at the Wildman was more traditional, but Punch introduced more modern décor including a mirror wall, light bulbs hanging down from the ceiling, a mirror wall and lots of plants.